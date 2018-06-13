NASHVILLE | John Broussard needed to go through spring practice with a sense of urgency and he delivered.

The junior cornerback had played in 17 games his first two years at Auburn but had yet to start. And with some talented newcomers joining the program, it was time for him to step up or risk getting passed by.

“He accepted the challenge,” cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson said. “He was up and down last year at times, but he came into the spring with a chip on his shoulder and showed everybody that he’s reliable as a guy that we can win games with in the SEC. He proved that.”