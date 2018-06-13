Broussard 'accepted the challenge' this spring
NASHVILLE | John Broussard needed to go through spring practice with a sense of urgency and he delivered.
The junior cornerback had played in 17 games his first two years at Auburn but had yet to start. And with some talented newcomers joining the program, it was time for him to step up or risk getting passed by.
“He accepted the challenge,” cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson said. “He was up and down last year at times, but he came into the spring with a chip on his shoulder and showed everybody that he’s reliable as a guy that we can win games with in the SEC. He proved that.”
It actually started for Broussard before spring. He worked hard in the offseason and goes into the summer at 181 pounds, up nine from his playing weight last season.
He ended spring as a second-team cornerback behind returning starter Jamel Dean and converted wide receiver Noah Igbinoghene.
“Broussard really made some strides this past spring. He’s someone we’re really relying on to come in and play big for us,” Woodson said. “The top four right now, if I had to say right now, would be Noah, Jamel with the ones and Christian Tutt and John Broussard with the twos.”
Junior Javaris Davis is the starting nickel coming out of spring but also factors in as a starting cornerback when the Tigers play base defense. Sophomore Traivon Leonard is also working at cornerback and the depth will be further enhanced with the addition of freshmen signee Roger McCreary this summer.
Auburn begins the season Sept. 1 against Washington in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.