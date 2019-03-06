“He said one time he came and sat in the wellness kitchen for two hours because he missed sitting down with his brothers, and I just want to cherish this moment and finish my senior year out strong.”

“He was like the one thing he missed the most is this, this brotherhood,” Thomas explained. “He said the NFL ain’t that — people got families, children — so after practice they’re going straight back home. Kerryon was like, ‘I miss this brotherhood.’

It’s not that Johnson didn’t have a successful first season in the NFL after leaving Auburn following his junior season, but it’s something Johnson told Thomas and his former teammates about what he missed most from college.

Thomas is also on track to earn a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an eye on becoming a strength and conditioning coach after the end of his playing career.

“My mom and dad wanted me to come back and get my degree and I just wanted to come back and play again with my brothers,” Thomas said.

It won’t just be about playing for Thomas this fall. He’s one of 10 seniors returning as starters and he plans to take on an important leadership role this season.

“I feel like we’re going to be a pretty strong team going in,” Thomas said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of seniors so there’s going to be a lot of leadership. I feel like that’s big going into the season, especially for the young guys to have a lot of guys that have already played.”

Thomas has some pretty important goals to accomplish on the field too.

“Just the little small stuff like staying low on the back pedal. Just working on my technique, my fundamentals,” he said. “Also just try to finish every game strong and try to put a national championship on the board.

“We’re going to show them this year,” he added. “I know people are probably going to look down and doubt, but I feel like we’re going to get the job done this year and that’s not just talking.”

Auburn begins spring practice March 18.