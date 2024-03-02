The Tigers' defense didn't let anything come easy for the Bulldogs in the first 20 minutes, holding them to a 27.6 shooting percentage, including 1-for-10 from behind the three-point line. Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State's star freshman, went into halftime with just three points.

The Tigers (22-7, 11-5) built a 13-point lead in the first eight-plus minutes of the game as Denver Jones capped off a quick 7-0 with a three-pointer and layup to make the score 20-7 with 11:17 to go in the first half. The advantage grew to as much as 19 before halftime as Tre Donaldson hit a jumper with 3:57 before intermission.

AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn jumped out to a big first-half lead and withstood a Mississippi State rally in the second to beat the Bulldogs, 78-63 , on Saturday in Neville Arena.

"I thought the fact that we played well early, shot it well early, and the fact that we were able to turn 'em over 10 times and get them to run their offense way out of way from where their comfort zone was made it harder for them to get the ball into their deep touches," Bruce Pearl said.

Starting a never-before-used lineup, Pearl was pleased with how the five players came out and set the tone for the game.

"You don't have as much firepower coming off the bench, but I think it's especially important in tournament play and on the road, you got to get off to good starts," the Auburn coach said. "I think that's one thing that Coach Jans knew is 'Man, it's hard to win on the road,' but you usually don't win on the road if you don't start well.

State made it a game in the second half, cutting the lead to seven with 12:21 to go as Josh Hubbard drained a three. Lior Berman stopped the momentum with a driving layup before Denver Jones hit from beyond the arc 22 seconds later to put Auburn's advantage back at 12. Berman hit a three nearly a minute later to extend the lead to 15.

Midway through the second, Berman went down to the floor in obvious pain. The guard had to be helped off the court and was taken into the locker room. He was officially ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

For the third straight game, the Tigers shot better than 40 percent from three.

"Well, think about our conversations about this team this summer on the heels of last year's team that didn't shoot it very well," Pearl said. "And we all thought this was a good shooting team. We all did. And my emphasis to the guys right now, it's March. It's March, and it's time to make shots, not take shots. And guys' been putting in work and that's what it takes to win."

Johni Broome led Auburn's offensive attack with 17 points and six rebounds, while Denver Jones added 15, shooting 3-for-5 from three. Jaylin Williams and Chad Baker-Mazara added 10 apiece.

Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 23 points.

Auburn returns to the court on Tuesday as the Tigers travel to Columbia to battle Missouri. Tip is set for 8 p.m. CT, with the game airing on the SEC Network.