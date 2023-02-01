"Coming into the game, we knew we had to be the more physical team," Broome said. "You know, last time we played them, they kind of beat us on the offensive glass, so we kind of took that a little personal. So, coming into this game, we wanted to be physical and dominate the glass.”

The Auburn center made sure to deliver a cleaner performance on Wednesday night, finishing with 19 points and a season-high 18 rebounds as the No. 25 Tigers routed the rival Bulldogs, 94-73, in Neville Arena. It was Broome’s seventh double-double of the season.

AUBURN | Despite scoring 22 points and coming down with 12 rebounds in the first matchup against Georgia, Johni Broome wasn’t pleased with how he played, dwelling on the four turnovers he committed on what he called careless plays.

Holding a two-point lead with 11:06 left in the first half, the Tigers went on a 17-0 run, capped by two-straight three-pointers by Wendell Green, to gain a comfortable margin. After trading baskets in the final five minutes, Auburn went into halftime holding an 18-point edge.

The second half was more of the same as Bruce Pearl’s team stretched the lead to as much as 29 on a bucket and free throw by Allen Flanigan. Flanigan put up a team-high 22 points for the Tigers, shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from behind the arc. Green added 18 points with six assists.

"Wendell is a fierce competitor," Pearl said. "Nobody is harder on Wendell than Wendell -- nobody. He's really hard on himself. All he cares about is winning. So the fact that he didn't play great against West Virginia and felt like if he had played better we would have won. He owned it, and that's what great players do. That's what great competitors do."

K.D. Johnson contributed 13. Auburn turned the ball over just five times in all 40 minutes and shot 67.7 percent from the floor in the second half.

After scoring 43 combined points in the January win in Athens, Auburn held Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo to 17 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

The Tigers travel to Knoxville to battle No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday. The game tips at 1 p.m. CT and airs on ESPN.