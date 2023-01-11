“Johni Broome, again, the best big on the floor,” Bruce Pearl said. “Just so consistent and just gives us that inside scoring threat at the five that not a lot of teams in the league have.”

It was another example of the Morehead State transfer putting the team on his back when they needed him the most.

With most of Auburn’s offense struggling in the first half on the road against Ole Miss on Tuesday night, Johni Broome picked up the slack, scoring 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds with two assists in 15 minutes on the court.

It was the center’s 10th-straight game finishing in double digits in points (19) and a fourth-straight double-double, all coming in SEC play. As his game has flourished, so have the Tigers, who now sit 3-1 in conference play and 13-3 overall. Pearl admitted a week or so ago that getting the ball to Broome, and running the offense through him, would come as his offensive game came around. That’s been the case as the Tigers look for an offensive identity.

But getting Broome the ball is one of many ways for him to be productive. The sophomore came down with three offensive rebounds in the first half alone against the Rebels. Auburn’s first basket, at the 17:43 mark, came on one of those.

And, out of Auburn’s 73 points, 46 came in the paint, something unusual for this team that loves to shoot from deep.

“The combination of guys getting downhill, Johni finishing around the rim, so very, very important,” Pearl said.

Along with Wendell Green (23 points), Allen Flanigan (15) and Jaylin Williams (12), Broome helped Auburn to a much-needed victory on the road in SEC play.

“And again, you know, I thought we, again, the veterans, we played with some poise, and with some purpose,” Pearl said.