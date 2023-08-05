"I mean, I grew up as a South Carolina fan," Britton said. "I'm from South Carolina. So I knew all about the SEC. Even today, we had Tim Tebow speak to (us)."

Yes, this isn't Western Kentucky anymore. The offensive lineman is now in the big, bad SEC, something he says is a lifelong dream come true.

Gunner Britton couldn't believe how many media members were there to interview him. In fact, he was in such disbelief that he took out his phone and took a video to show his friends and girlfriend.

As Britton explains, once he hit the transfer portal after four seasons playing for the Hilltoppers, it was "go big or go home" for his final year as a collegiate football player. Now at Auburn, he is adjusting to playing against a bunch of physical freaks, not just a couple like in Conference USA.

"With our receivers, I like to joke we have a guy at Western who can do all this stuff our receivers do," Britton said. "But there's one at Western, and there's 10 here. And that's kind of the big difference."

He also did his research when figuring out where to spend his final season of eligibility. Taking a look at teams' depth charts following last year, he was looking for a place where he could come in and make an immediate impact. That was definitely true of Auburn, who revamped its offensive line when Hugh Freeze arrived as the coach put a priority on getting some guys up front.

Britton also spent time praying on the decision while forming a relationship with new offensive line coach Jake Thornton, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and Freeze during his visits to the Plains. And, despite switching from an Air Raid offense to Freeze and Montgomery's offensive system, Britton saw it as an opportunity instead of a challenge.

"For me, it's like, why would I go to a place that does the same thing I'm used to doing," Britton said. "You know, I would rather be uncomfortable and kind of try to figure out how to play in a different system that's going to help me in the long run. So I mean, with all those factors and stuff, I mean, I just felt comfortable with it."

And while being part of Auburn's spring practice helped in the adjustment, it was the offseason when he and the slew of newcomers, including quarterback Payton Thorne, hit it off. Britton even admitted that the Michigan State transfer has gotten the best of him on the golf course since arriving in town.

"Dude's a fun guy to be around," he said of the quarterback.

But it is his relationship with fellow offensive linemen that is most important to Britton. As the favorite to win the right tackle position, he's made it a priority to gel with the guys, especially Avery Jones, Kam Stutts and Jalil Irvin, all of who have one year left at the college level.

"You kind of play harder for guys that you know more personally," Britton said. "I feel like that's what we've done a good job of as an O-line and even as a team."

And his relationship continues to build with Thornton, who, at the age of 30, is younger than Britton's twin brothers. The two joke about that, but Britton also loves his position coach's attention to detail regarding instruction.

"The thing with him that's really impressive to me is that he always has an answer," he said. "If you see at practice when something happens and we lose a rep or the defense does something, he always has an answer for it. We go into film, and it's, 'We're going to do this, this and this, and that's how we're going to fix it.' That's really cool to me. The way he teaches technique, for me, it's very easy to understand. It's hitting landmarks and your steps. He's not really saying, 'A three-inch step here and a six-inch step here.' It's more about how your body works. At the end of the day, there's technique that you have to learn, and I think he does a great job with it."