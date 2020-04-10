“The conversations that we’ve been having is really just checking up on everybody and making sure everybody is OK and making sure everybody’s family is OK,” Britt said. “I’ve been calling and reaching out to guys and making sure everybody’s good. That’s been our main concern. That’s been my main concern.

But football is not Britt’s priority right now, especially when he’s communicating with his teammates.

AUBURN | K.J. Britt is taking his on-line classes. He’s doing his best with at-home workouts. He’s going through weekly remote installs the defense with Auburn’s coaches.

“When we get back down there, I promise you football will take care of itself. I just want to make sure everybody can make it back down there because coronavirus is real. I don’t want nobody on our team or anybody have to lose a loved one over not social distancing. That’s been my main concern. I know when we get back down there, we’re going to have a lot of time our hands just to get back right.”

Britt misses football, of course, but more than that he misses being around his teammates. And that definitely shows when the players are able to get together via a nightly Zoom teleconference or just interact with each other through social media or group texts.

“Right now everybody’s really just happy to be around each other and really happy to make sure we still talk every day, because that’s something that goes unseen but is really missed, just the communication that we have between each other,” Britt said.

Britt has been hunkered down at his home in Oxford, Ala., with his family as they and the rest of the country try to ride out the global coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing has been quite an adjustment for all of us and Britt's no exception.

“One thing about it, it’s OK right now to be selfish with your actions—like not being, right now I’m kind of being selfish by not being around a lot of people, just being around my family and being around the people I need to be around,” Britt said. “But it’s crazy, though; it really is, the normal day I live now is just coming back home and living at home, waking up, doing classes online and having to do little workouts that you can do, doing the little runs that you can do. It’s just different. It’s really different.”

But that extra time with his family has some benefits too.

“The most positive thing that I could take out of this, is not really with my skill, is probably just spending time with my family,” Britt said. “I haven’t been able to spend time with my family like this since high school. You know, just waking up with everybody in the house and we’re just having a good time. That’s probably the most positive thing that I could take from this, and just making sure that everybody is staying safe and staying healthy.”

Britt earned first-team All-SEC honors last season starting 12 of 13 games at middle linebacker. He finished his junior season with 69 tackles, 10.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.

Auburn is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 against Alcorn State at Jordan-Hare Stadium.