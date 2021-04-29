AuburnSports - Britt ‘going to be that guy’ in NFL

“I’m going to be the model type of leader I can be – do everything right, be on time, treat people right, know the ins and outs of everything I have to know. I’m going to be that guy,” said Britt. “I’m not going to be that guy that drags around. I’m going to be accountable to myself. Really and truthfully, the way I’m going to be able to help lead is by me being me.”

The former Auburn linebacker, who is set to join an NFL team over the next several days, is already preparing to be a leader on the next level, even as a rookie.

AUBURN | Every time K.J. Britt talks about football, his love of the game comes shining through.

Britt played in 27 games as a freshman and sophomore before becoming a full-time starter as a junior in 2019. He was voted a team captain in 2020 only to see his senior season come to a premature end after injuring his hand and undergoing surgery.

Even though his college career was over after two games, Britt continued to stay with the team and provide leadership throughout the rest of the season.

"It was really important,” said Britt. “I still love Auburn. I still love my teammates. I still love everything I've helped build here, and I still want to be a part of it. I feel like me staying around was one of the biggest things I could do for myself -- me being a man, me giving my team my word, me being voted team captain.

“I felt like me staying around was something that I had to do just because that's who I am.”

The middle linebacker position has become less of a priority for NFL defenses that face more and more complex passing offenses, which require extra defensive backs and linebackers that are capable of dropping into coverage. Britt didn’t have a lot of coverage responsibilities at Auburn so he’s prioritized learning those skills in pre-draft workouts.

“I'm just learning and trying to take my game to the next level,” he said. “I know this is one of the parts I'm going to have to take my game to the next level.”

Britt also has some good advice for the linebackers, and really any Auburn players, following in his footsteps. It’s advice that works in any sport and at any level.

“Put your pride aside, man, and just put your head down and work,” Britt said. “Pride is a dangerous thing. A lot of people don’t want to listen to one another. Not saying you got to do everything that somebody says to do or be somebody, but you can always have your eyes open, your ears open, and always be looking out and relay everything that you earn back to you.

“And then just find your why. Find your reason why. That will help you along the way.”

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with the first round Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 2 and 3 will be Friday night at 6 p.m. and rounds 4-7 Saturday at 11 a.m.