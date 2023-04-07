“He was the guy we needed to stop, for sure. Because he’s electric with the ball in his hands,” said Montgomery, who served as Tulsa’s head coach for eight seasons before joining Auburn’s staff as offensive coordinator in December.

Last November, Battie nearly led an out-manned USF to an upset at Tulsa, with the Golden Hurricane holding on for a 48-42 win.

AUBURN | Philip Montgomery knows Brian Battie well. Almost too well.

Battie finished the game with 19 carries for 169 yards and one touchdown. Just a couple of months later he was reunited with Montgomery in Auburn.

The second-team All-AAC running back and All-American kick returner transferred to Auburn in January after three years with the Bulls.

“He’s got really good speed but the thing that you notice when you’re around him or even as as person that played against him, he is very, very difficult to tackle,” said Montgomery. “And he does a great job of setting up blocks, being patient. He can really stop and start and create some spacing for himself.

“And then, I’m just telling you, he hides behind things and then all of a sudden you see him just pop out and good things are happening. Really impressed with what he’s been able to do so far.”

Montgomery said Battie possesses one other special skill.

“If you notice, if you go back and truly watch his tapes, he doesn’t take many just straight-on hard hits,” said Montgomery. “He’s a guy that just understands how to maneuver himself and find ways to stay positive and finish forward.”

Battie joins a talented group of running backs at Auburn. Junior Jarquez Hunter is the leader after serving as Tank Bigsby’s backup the last three seasons while sophomore Damari Alston has also performed well during spring drills.

Running backs coach Cadillac Williams plans to rotate his group to keep them healthy and fresh throughout the season.

“I’m super excited about Brian. He’s dynamic, explosive, a one-cut runner,” said Williams. “I know he’s a smaller guy, but you don’t see clean licks on him. He understands leverage, angles. Tough kid. Will stick his face in the fan, pass block.

“Look, I am excited about Brian. I am excited about Damari. I’m truly, truly excited about that room. Like I told them guys, man, we are about to have a lot of fun as long as we can continue to be selfless, continue to move in the same direction, continue to compete, hold each other accountable.”

Auburn will conclude spring practice with the A-Day game Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.