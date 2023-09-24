“He had two runs -- on two of the penalties, they were long, chunk runs that got called back. It was good to see him have success,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Battie had 59 yards on 8 carries and caught two passes for 23 yards. His 82 yards accounted for a big chunk of the Tigers total of 200 yards in the game, and it could have been even more.

AUBURN | If there was a bright spot for the offense at Texas A&M, it would have to be Brian Battie and Auburn’s running backs.

One of the holding penalties wiped our Battie’s 11-yard run that would have given Auburn a first down at the Texas A&M 25-yard line in the second quarter. Instead, AU was forced to punt three plays later.

As AU’s third or fourth option at running back, Battie came into the TAMU game with 14 carries for 58 yards. The USF transfer was quick to credit the offensive line for his success against the Aggies.

“They gave me the opportunity to get out in open space and that's my speciality. I like getting out in open space and making guys miss, so I've got to give full credit for opening up those holes,” said Battie.

Starting tailback Jarquez Hunter totaled 53 yards on nine carries and backup Damari Alston had 12 yards on two carries before leaving the game with a shoulder injury.

Sean Jackson added a 31-yard run late in the game as AU’s running backs accounted for 156 yards on 21 carries.

The offense, however, could only muster a 53-yard field goal by Alex McPherson in the 27-10 loss. The only AU touchdown came on a 67-yard fumble return by linebacker Eugene Asante.

"This doesn't define the season,” said Battie. “We've got to get back to the drawing board."

Auburn plays No. 1 Georgia next Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.