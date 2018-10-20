“That touchdown on that smoke draw that busted out the back side I thought was one of the big plays in the game. I know we fumbled going in, but (Anthony) Schwartz was pretty opportunistic right there jumping on that.”

"Boobee's another guy that wasn't 100 percent coming in here,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “You know, he got a little dinged up in one moment, we put him back in there, and he got dinged up again. But he had a big gain.

The Auburn redshirt freshman, nicknamed Boobee, rushed for a career-high 170 yards on 19 carries to lead the Tigers to a 31-16 win at Ole Miss Saturday.

OXFORD | JaTarvious Whitlow gets knocked down and keeps coming back even better.

Whitlow broke free for a career-long 54 yards before being stripped of the ball at the 1-yard, which was recovered by Schwartz for the touchdown and give AU a commanding 24-9 lead.

Whitlow opened the scoring on Auburn’s opening possession of the game with a 3-yard touchdown reception from Jarrett Stidham on 3rd and goal.

“It was exciting,” said junior receiver Darius Slayton. “He’s a tough kid. I’m not sure what’s wrong with him but he was fighting through his injuries. I think he did a hell of a job running the ball. I felt like he’s been on the verge of breaking out in a couple of games and finally today he was able to get that going.”

Whitlow played through a shoulder injury earlier this season before injuring his neck against Tennessee last week. He re-aggravated one of those injuries early in the Ole Miss game but returned, only to be sidelined with an undisclosed lower body injury on a 27-yard run at the end of the third quarter.

According to Auburn Network radio, Whitlow was taken for X-rays.

“You know, I really don't know the details yet. I saw him in the locker room. We'll find out more,” Malzahn said.

Whitlow’s 626 rushing yards is now the fifth-most for an Auburn freshman in school history, moving him past James Brooks, Stacy Danley, Chester O’Neal, Michael Burks, Onterio McCalebb, Tommie Agee and Carnell Williams.

Auburn finished with 269 rushing yards, which is the most in a conference game and the second-most in any game this season.

"I think running the football for 200 something yards, that was a really big key to the game,” Malzahn said. “Really made a point that we're gonna rush for 200 yards, that was kind of our mindset. When you're able to run the football, it opens everything else up. We got to continue to build upon on that.”

Auburn will be off this week before facing Texas A&M at home Nov. 3.