AuburnSports - Breaking with a purpose

Bryan Harsin likes to build a week off in the middle of the NCAA-allowed 15 practices, which is usually spring break. But there’s no spring break this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic so Harsin went ahead and built in the week-off anyway.

But the Tigers won’t be resuming practice this week. Instead, it will be a week to evaluate, rest, heal up minor injuries and even take care of important personal business.

AUBURN | Six practices down, eight to go plus the A-Day game.

“That would be as we move forward in the spring a normal spring-ball setup for this staff,” said Harsin. “It will be two weeks, spring break and then come back and have two weeks and finish up with A-Day. So we wanted to build that in.”

The players, however, won’t be on vacation this week. There’s still classes to attend and plenty of off-the-field work to take care of at the athletic complex.

“Now players will have a chance to train, they’re going to recover. There’s going to be opportunities for them to come in and get extra film study,” Harsin explained.

“It also gives our strength coaches a chance to see a few practices, to see these guys go out there and play the game and reevaluate where are we at just from a strength standpoint? Where are we at from a conditioning standpoint? And really use that week to evaluate players, get them in there, get a little work in and then use that to move forward in the second half of spring to better ourselves so we can finish strong.”

Harsin was hired Dec. 22 and built a staff of coaches and analysts over the next five weeks. It’s been a busy couple of months for his new staff as they dove right in to evaluating and developing relationships with their new players and trying to recruit future ones.

They’ve had to set aside some important personal and family obligations during this transition including, Harsin joked, their personal grooming.

“Some coaches are still transitioning their families, they still have personal things they need to do,” he said. “I think it’s a welcome week for them to just go and finish up some things they had to do personally, get their families here, take care of their families, take care of some personal things, whatever it is.

“Some of us get a haircut, whatever it might be. That’s an important week for us."

Practice will resume Monday, April 5 with the A-Day game scheduled for April 17 at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. AU will makeup the practice cancelled by bad weather last week after the spring game.