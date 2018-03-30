AUBURN | Returning home for the first time since March 18, No. 9 Auburn is looking to get its bats going in conference play as Missouri visits for a three-game series. Through the first six games of SEC play, Auburn is hitting .213 as a team with 11 extra-base hits and averaging 4.5 runs per game. In non-conference games, AU is hitting .317 with 72 extra-base and averaging 8.7 runs per game. “I didn’t need numbers to tell me we’re hitting .213 in six conference games and only have two guys hitting over .300. But it’s a very small sample size as well,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Our challenge is pitching and developing pitching depth — that’s still the same. To me, we just haven’t scored as many runs. I think it’s pretty simple. “I don’t think anything’s went away or we’re playing any different style. I think the combination of you’ve played two top 10 teams in America to start off conference play, playing in the toughest league. We do have to continue to sharpen our axe and stay sharp because I think we’re heading down a stretch in the next eight weeks of having one of the toughest conference schedules in history.”

Thompson has Auburn off to a 21-5 start and ranked in the Top 10. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

Luke Jarvis (.364) and Will Holland (.300) are leading AU in hitting during SEC play. Brendan Venter, who leads the team with a .370 average, is batting only .143 in the conference. “They just don’t fall some games,” Jarvis said. “The big thing is just not letting it become this big thing. We’re still the same baseball team. We’re pretty dang good.” Auburn’s hitters showed some signs of breaking out against Alabama in a non-conference game Tuesday. AU scored five runs on 13 hits including two doubles and three home runs at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. The task could be tougher this weekend against a Missouri pitching staff that is fifth in the conference with a 3.00 team ERA and has given up just 84 runs, which is tied for second-best in the SEC. Sunday starter Bryce Montes De Oca is 6-foot-7 and 261 pounds, and can get his fastball up into triple digits.

PITCHING MATCHUP AUBURN MISSOURI FRI Jr. RHP Casey Mize (5-0, 2.04) So. LHP T.J. Sikkema (2-0, 1.89) SAT So. RHP Davis Daniel (2-0, 3.86) Jr. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (3-0, 2.45) SUN TBA Jr. RHP Bryce Montes De Oca (3-1, 2.80)