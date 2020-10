We streamed for nearly seven hours Saturday, took more than a dozen calls.

These three were judged by our BLUE-RIBBON PANEL as the best of the day:

• HUNTER48 discussing strategy and handing out some letter grades

• DLUCKY with his usual, even-handed review of what he saw

• WHYNOTAU with a more critical review of what he sees happening with the team.





LINK TO FULL SHOW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRish1_NoG0