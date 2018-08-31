Boykin reopens recruitment
Andy Boykin no longer is committed to Auburn.
The Class of 2020 four-star defensive lineman announced Friday morning on Twitter that he has reopened his recruitment.
“After careful consideration, and discussions with my family and coaches, I have decided to re-open the recruiting process,” Boykin wrote on Twitter. “At this time, I feel that I need to step back and make sure that my choice of schools is the right fit for me.”
Boykin, from Troup County in LaGrange, Ga., had been committed to Auburn since Nov. 11, 2017.
Auburn now has four commitments in its 2020 class: Rivals100 linebacker Demouy Kennedy, four-star linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, three-star defensive lineman Demarjhe Lewis and Boykin’s teammate, four-star athlete Kobe Hudson.
No interviews 🙅🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/yUylkCxgmJ— Andy Boykin (@boykinandy_andy) August 31, 2018