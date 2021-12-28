FINAL: Houston 17, Auburn 13
AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 20 Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
** Auburn turned it over on downs at its own 33-yard line with 2:42 left and Houston ran out the clock.
** Houston took a 17-13 lead with 3:27 left in the 4th on a 26-yard pass from Clayton Tune to Jake Herslow.
** Cornerback Jaylin Simpson was ejected for targeting with 4:47 left in the game.
** Chandler Wooten intercepted a pass at midfield with 7:47 left in the 4th and AU up 13-10. AU was unable to capitalize on either of the 2nd half turnovers.
** Safety Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting during an interception return by Nehemiah Pritchett at the end of the 3rd quarter.
** AU took a 13-10 lead late in the 3rd quarter on a 12-yard pass from T.J. Finley to Kobe Hudosn.
** AU opened the 2nd half with a 57-yard drive as Ben Patton made a 35-yard FG to cut the UH lead to 10-6
** AU got on board with a 28-yard FG by Patton. A Tank Bigsby 51-yard catch and run got the Tigers in scoring position.
** UH went up 10-0 midway through the 2nd quarter on a 52-yard FG by Dalton Witherspoon.
** AU drove to the Houston 21-yard line to start the 2nd quarter but turned it over on downs after a 4th-down pass was ruled incomplete upon review.
** UH took the opening drive 87 yards for a TD and a 7-0 lead.
** AU's opening two drives were 3-and-outs and totaled six yards.
TEAM STATS
Total yards: AU 352, UH 398; Pass yards: AU 227, UH 283; Rush yards: AU 125, UH 118; Penalties: AU 3-35, UH 6-34; First downs: AU 15, UH 19; Third downs: AU 4-15, UH 6-14; Turnovers: AU 0, UH 2; Sacks: AU 1, UH 1.
INDIVIDUAL STATS
T.J. Finley 19 of 37 for 227 yards and 1 TD, 2 carries -7 yards
Tank Bigsby 16 carries for 96 yards, 5 catches for 68 yards
Jarquez Hunter 5 carries for 17 yards
Malcolm Johnson 2 carries for 24 yards
Ja'Varrius Johnson 1 catch for 20 yards, 1 carry for 2 yards
Demetris Robertson 2 catches for 15 yards, 1 carry for -5 yards
Kobe Hudson 4 catches for 57 yards and 1 TD
Shedrick Jackson 2 catches for 13 yards
John Samuel Shenker 5 catches for 54 yards, 1 carry for 1 yard