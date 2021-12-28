FINAL: Houston 17, Auburn 13

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 20 Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Auburn turned it over on downs at its own 33-yard line with 2:42 left and Houston ran out the clock.

** Houston took a 17-13 lead with 3:27 left in the 4th on a 26-yard pass from Clayton Tune to Jake Herslow.

** Cornerback Jaylin Simpson was ejected for targeting with 4:47 left in the game.

** Chandler Wooten intercepted a pass at midfield with 7:47 left in the 4th and AU up 13-10. AU was unable to capitalize on either of the 2nd half turnovers.

** Safety Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting during an interception return by Nehemiah Pritchett at the end of the 3rd quarter.

** AU took a 13-10 lead late in the 3rd quarter on a 12-yard pass from T.J. Finley to Kobe Hudosn.

** AU opened the 2nd half with a 57-yard drive as Ben Patton made a 35-yard FG to cut the UH lead to 10-6

** AU got on board with a 28-yard FG by Patton. A Tank Bigsby 51-yard catch and run got the Tigers in scoring position.

** UH went up 10-0 midway through the 2nd quarter on a 52-yard FG by Dalton Witherspoon.

** AU drove to the Houston 21-yard line to start the 2nd quarter but turned it over on downs after a 4th-down pass was ruled incomplete upon review.

** UH took the opening drive 87 yards for a TD and a 7-0 lead.

** AU's opening two drives were 3-and-outs and totaled six yards.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 352, UH 398; Pass yards: AU 227, UH 283; Rush yards: AU 125, UH 118; Penalties: AU 3-35, UH 6-34; First downs: AU 15, UH 19; Third downs: AU 4-15, UH 6-14; Turnovers: AU 0, UH 2; Sacks: AU 1, UH 1.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

T.J. Finley 19 of 37 for 227 yards and 1 TD, 2 carries -7 yards

Tank Bigsby 16 carries for 96 yards, 5 catches for 68 yards

Jarquez Hunter 5 carries for 17 yards

Malcolm Johnson 2 carries for 24 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 1 catch for 20 yards, 1 carry for 2 yards

Demetris Robertson 2 catches for 15 yards, 1 carry for -5 yards

Kobe Hudson 4 catches for 57 yards and 1 TD

Shedrick Jackson 2 catches for 13 yards

John Samuel Shenker 5 catches for 54 yards, 1 carry for 1 yard