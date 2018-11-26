The one thing all agree on is Auburn will be playing in late December. The potential opponents range from No. 19 Northwestern, which is 8-4 and will play in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday, to 6-6 Oklahoma State, which finished second-to-last in the Big 12.

AUBURN | Will it be Houston or Memphis, Jacksonville or Charlotte? Those are the latest projections for Auburn’s bowl possibilities with six days before the bids officially go out.

“The reality is, we went 7-5. We’ve just got to get better. Get better, man,” said safety Jeremiah Dinson of Auburn falling well short of its championship aspirations. “And I just want to win a bowl game. Whatever bowl game we’re playing in, I just want to go out with a win and just get better next year.”

There’s certainly no consensus but both Mitch Sherman of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports project Auburn to play in the Texas Bowl. Sherman has the Tigers playing Baylor while Palm projects a matchup against No. 25 Iowa State. The Cyclones finished 7-4 and third in the Big 12.

Both Bryan Fischer of NBC Sports and Jason Kirk of SBNation believe Auburn will be playing in the Liberty Bowl against either Baylor or Oklahoma State. The Bears finished 6-6 and sixth in the Big 12.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and the Sporting News’ Bill Bender project Auburn to play in the Belk Bowl against N.C. State or Virginia. The Wolfpack finished 8-3 and third in the ACC Atlantic while the Cavaliers are 7-5 and third in the Coastal.

Sports Illustrated’s Eric Single has the Tigers facing Northwestern in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Preseason No. 9, Auburn finished unranked and with a 7-5 record. The Tigers were 3-5 in the SEC, which left them fifth in the West.