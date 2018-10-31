AUBURN | JaTarvious ‘Boobee’ Whitlow returned to practice Tuesday but remains questionable for Saturday’s game against No. 20 Texas A&M.

Auburn’s starting running back was held out of practice last week after injuring his leg during a 27-yard run at the end of the third quarter of a 31-16 win at Ole Miss Oct. 20.

"Yes, he did practice but it was limited,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn during Wednesday’s SEC coaches’ teleconference.

Right tackle Jack Driscoll was also injured against the Rebels but returned to practice last week in a limited role.

Malzahn reiterated during the teleconference that both Whitlow and Driscoll remain “day-to-day.”

Malzahn said Tuesday that Auburn would go with a running back by committee against the Aggies if Whitlow is unable to play. The redshirt freshman has 626 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 100 carries, and has caught nine passes for 69 yards and one touchdown this season.

Kickoff in Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.