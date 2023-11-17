Auburn used a big run at the end of the first half and battled a Saint Bonaventure run in the second half to pull away for a 77-60 victory against the Bonnies to win the Legends Classic Championship.
The Bonnies cut it to a five-point game with 11:28 left in the first half, but two free throws by Chad-Baker Mazara and back-to-back three-pointers by Aden Holloway and K.D. Johnson gave the Tigers a 13-point lead. Auburn went into halftime with a 20-point cushion thanks to a Chad Baker-Mazare three, breakaway dunk by Jaylin Williams and then a three-pointer from Denver Jones as the buzzer sounded for intermission.
The Tigers maintained control in the second half, allowing the lead to get to 11 before putting the game away with an 8-3 sprint in the final 3:15.
Johni Broome led Auburn with 18 points, with Denver Jones putting up 12 points. Jaylin Williams led the Tigers with 10 rebounds while adding 11 points.
"He acts like a pro in many, many ways," Bruce Pearl said of Broome. "As a result, the team does respond to him."
Auburn returns to Neville Arena on Tuesday against Alabama A&M. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.