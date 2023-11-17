Auburn used a big run at the end of the first half and battled a Saint Bonaventure run in the second half to pull away for a 77-60 victory against the Bonnies to win the Legends Classic Championship.

The Bonnies cut it to a five-point game with 11:28 left in the first half, but two free throws by Chad-Baker Mazara and back-to-back three-pointers by Aden Holloway and K.D. Johnson gave the Tigers a 13-point lead. Auburn went into halftime with a 20-point cushion thanks to a Chad Baker-Mazare three, breakaway dunk by Jaylin Williams and then a three-pointer from Denver Jones as the buzzer sounded for intermission.

The Tigers maintained control in the second half, allowing the lead to get to 11 before putting the game away with an 8-3 sprint in the final 3:15.