AUBURN | The power surge continued for No. 16 Auburn Tuesday night. The Tigers hit four home runs in a 10-4 win over South Alabama at Plainsman Park to bring their season total to 55 including 13 in the last six games. Brendan Venter finished 4-of-4 with four RBI including two-run home runs in the second and fourth innings, both over the Green Monster in left field. Venter is the first Auburn player to homer in three-straight games since Damek Tomscha in 2014. In the last six games, the junior is 12-for-21 (.571) with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI. He’s raised his average 32 points from .285 to .317.

Estes congratulates Venter after one of his two home runs Tuesday night. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

“It’s so nice to see (Venter) come back because now I feel he can do that on the midweek and the weekends because he had two home runs in the Vanderbilt series. You’ve got to put him in the hot category right now,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I like it when it’s a breaking ball and a fastball and I don’t see him rushing or chasing. It just looks like a natural, easy swing on time right now for him.” Will Holland was 3-of-4 including a solo home run to leadoff the first inning and Edouard Julien was 2-of-5 including a two-run home run in the fifth, his team-leading 13th of the season. Auburn totaled 17 hits including seven for extra bases. Brett Wright was 3-of-4 with one RBI, Jay Estes 2-of-4 with two runs scored, Judd Ward 2-of-4 and Josh Anthony 1-of-4 with one RBI. Estes is now 10-of-15 in his last four games. “Will Holland got us started with the home run,” Thompson said. “In the first two innings we scored three runs and we scored three in the eighth on the backend. It was pretty sound baseball played by us and another good offensive performance.”