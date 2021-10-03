Bo responds in a big way

The leash was going to be short. Nix needed to perform. And with history — and his starting job — on the line, he did just that.

Bo Nix was backed into a corner. The legacy QB had gotten benched in a buy-game against Georgia State after putting together arguably the worst performance of his career. But, he went back to practice and retained the starting job for the LSU game.

With Auburn trailing 13-0 and in desperate need of some points in the second quarter, Bryan Harsin stuck to his aggressive game plan and kept the offense on the field. The play broke down and Nix pulled off a miraculous play by staying alive in the pocket and scrambling around until, eventually, Tyler Fromm was wide open in the end zone.

Do whatever it takes is exactly what Nix did. Nix escaped pressure, kept things alive and put Auburn's offense on his shoulders throughout the night making big play after big play.

"Well tonight was a blast, you know?" Nix said. "I came in this week with a different mindset, just wanted to be a competitor and go back to my foundation of what got me here and it seemed to pay off throughout the week and then tonight I didn't really know how it was going to go, but I knew I wanted to come in here focused and just compete like crazy and do whatever it took to win the game."

"I just remember coming back to the left and just trying to maybe do something," Nix said about the play. "Jarquez was over there and kind of just took off and ran a route for himself. I made that last guy miss. I knew everybody was about to be there and just tackle me. I saw Tyler Fromm running in the back, I mean, crazy. I'll never forget the vision I had. I just saw that hair coming out of the back of his helmet, just flopping, running wide-open. I got lucky and threw it; I got the ball out of my hands just fast enough, and he ran under it."

That was just one of several plays where Nix used his legs to keep the play alive before finding someone open down the field.

Overall, he finished the game 23-of-44 for 255 yards and a touchdown, with 74 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. The final stat-line doesn't paint the full picture of Nix's performance — it was the best of his career in a road game.

"I'm exhausted. I haven't run around quite like this in a while," Nix said. "I'm going to sleep good tonight whenever we get home; it'll be a long time from now. Whatever I had to do for my team to win the game, whatever I had to do to move the ball, I was willing to do it. Everybody on my team is going to be tired because everybody laid it all out there, laid it on the line, left everything on the field."

Nix and T.J. Finley battled it out in practice since the Georgia State game. In the end it was obviously Nix who got the start, and his teammates rallied around him.

"For him, he plays so hard. It means a lot to him," Fromm said. "He cares about the team. And I just think that drives him. Just about anybody can look at him, and you can see a winner and a fighter."