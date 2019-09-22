The true freshman took home the 'W,' helping Auburn defeat No. 17 Texas A&M, 28-20 for the Tigers' first ranked road victory in five years.

“I just trusted my team and trusted my coaches," Nix said postgame. "I know that they’re going to put me in a good spot and they’re going to make plays for me, and I know I have one of the best defenses in the country over there on the other side. When we don’t have to just keep scoring and keep scoring and keep scoring, it makes it a lot easier to play quarterback and be comfortable and just do what you’re supposed to do and work the offense, because you know the defense will stop them an you’ll get the ball back.

"Coach Malzahn did a good job, like I said, of getting us in a rhythm. It was kind of easy to stay poised.”

Gus Malzahn took the pressure off Nix early, giving the ball to his best players in space as opposed to forcing the QB to catalyze the offense on his own.

When Nix was called upon, he didn't put up gaudy numbers by any means. But the freshman did complete 12 of 20 passes for exactly 100 yards and a touchdown. Nix also picked up where he left off last week, as he found success pulling the ball in the option game, racking up 37 yards on 12 carries on the ground.

He took just one sack, too, behind an offensive line that held its own in pass protection against a stout Aggies front.

The headlines may have been leaning more toward Nix if he had completed a trio of overthrown balls — a deep heave to Anthony Schwartz in the first quarter where Schwartz had a step behind the secondary; a flea-flicker to Eli Stove that saw Stove wide-open; and a wheel route to Will Hastings where QB and receiver didn't seem to be on the same page. All three looked like they could have gone for touchdowns.

“I’m just missing them," Nix said. "Sometimes, it’s making sure that you’re not going to throw it to somebody — for instance, their free safety, you want to make sure you throw it and not underthrow it. Then me and Will were just off on a little communication-wise, and then Eli, I just rushed it. But that happens, and we’re going to get better at it.”

When Nix did connect with his targets, he was happy to have two of his top wideouts back healthy.

Williams and Schwartz combined for nine targets and accounted for 77 of Nix's 100 yards through the air. The former snared a 9-yard touchdown from Nix on a slant route for the QB's fifth scoring strike of the season.

“It was great, because now they really have to cover the whole field. Especially with our other weapons that we can use. ... It’s really, really good having them back, because we can get in a flow as an offense now.”

Malzahn said his biggest takeaway from his offense was ball security. Nix threw no interceptions, and his running backs didn't put the ball on the ground once. Auburn won the turnover battle 1-0 thanks to a forced fumble by safety Daniel Thomas on the first play of the third quarter.

And although Nix's performance in his first-ever conference game was enough to grab the victory, Malzahn believes his freshman quarterback will still continue to up his game as the Tigers enter the meat of their 2019 campaign.

"You've got to get a feel for what he's comfortable with," Malzahn said of scheming around Nix. "I'm learning him as he goes; he's learning me as we go. That's why I think we have a chance to improve as we move forward."

