“That first game it’s always, you want to make something happen and whatnot. But he’s really settling in. And I think you’re seeing why he was one of the top recruits in the country. If we don’t turn the ball over, like Coach Malzahn always says, we’re hard to beat, so he’s taken that into consideration—taking that seriously and just doing a great job.”

“It just shows that he’s really growing and improving,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “The first game there are growing pains as a true freshman, especially when you’re going against some of the most touted defenses in the country, but he’s doing a great job managing the game and just making the smart decisions and knowing when it’s OK to throw the ball away, when it’s OK to take a no-gain.

It’s been an important key in the Tigers starting the season 4-0 and rising to No. 7 in the polls heading into Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

AUBURN | Bo Nix threw two interceptions in Auburn’s opening win over Oregon, but the true freshman hasn’t had a turnover in the three games since.

Nix completed 46.4 percent of his passes the first two games, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. He’s completed 66.7 percent of his passes the last two games, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.

Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham have taken a patient approach with Nix, not putting too much on his plate at once, and it’s worked. Malzahn has seen Nix take some big steps forward in his first four steps and expects him to continue to improve.

“More than anything for a true freshman, whoever is the play caller or the coordinator, you’ve got to have great relationships,” Malzahn said. “And they need to make sure they know you’re with them and that you’ve got their back. I think that’s the No. 1 thing for a young quarterback, just to know that we’re with you. Yes, you’re going to make mistakes. So what. Don’t make the same mistake twice. We believe in you. That’s really what we try to do.”

Nix has already passed a couple of big early tests including a top 20 matchup on a neutral field against the Ducks and a true road game against a top 20 SEC team in Texas A&M last Saturday.

He’ll play his first conference home game this weekend with many more tough challenges ahead including four top 10 matchups.

“It’s huge,” said Nix of playing at Kyle Field. “Playing against great defenses like that and playing in great atmospheres like that, it just helps me to move on to the next week. Each week I’ll get better and better controlling the environment. Hopefully I’ll do better and better as far as controlling what I can control and hit passes.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.