AuburnSports - Nix among 5 SEC QBs on Davey O'Brien watch list

With no official preseason All-SEC lists for a while since SEC Media Days has been delayed, fans received a noteworthy projection of the position group for 2020 on Tuesday, when the Davey O'Brien preseason watch list was announced.

Many of the offseason debates in the SEC center around the conference's quarterback hierarchy, and how it may not have an elite passer in the preseason for the first time in many years. Ask any SEC fan, and virtually every response will differ about who the top 5 quarterbacks are in the conference for next season.

Five SEC representatives were included on the watch list of 30 quarterbacks from across the country: Auburn's Bo Nix, Florida's Kyle Trask, Texas A&M's Kellen Mond, Georgia's Jamie Newman and Alabama's Mac Jones.

Celebrating its 44th year of existence, the Davey O'Brien Award, presented last season to Heisman winner Joe Burrow from LSU, is given at season's end to the top FBS quarterback, as voted on by a selection committee of former winners, coaches and media members.

Auburn's lone winner was Cam Newton in 2010, during his Heisman run and Auburn's national title-winning campaign.

Nix's inclusion on the watch list comes following a 2019 season in which he was Auburn's first true freshman to start a season opener at quarterback since the 1940s. In 13 games, Nix threw for 2,542 yards while tossing 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The 6-foot-2 QB set single-season Auburn program records for passing yards, touchdowns and completions, while finishing second among freshman in team history with seven rushing scores.

As was expected from a true freshman, Nix ebbed and flowed after winning the starting job in the preseason over Joey Gatewood, who opted to transfer out of the program midseason and landed at Kentucky in December.

His highs were at times astronomical and his lows were unsightly. He threw the game-winning touchdown against Oregon in the season opener and had heroic moments against Alabama in the Iron Bowl, but also posted wildly low quarterback ratings in ugly losses at Florida and LSU.

The 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year will work under new offensive coordinator and QBs coach Chad Morris whenever the coronavirus pandemic permits Nix to do so.

"Obviously, on offense, with a new OC, we’ve got a lot of hype to live up to," Nix said this offseason. "But I think we’ll be able to do it and I think we’ll have some really good players.”