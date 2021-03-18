AuburnSports - Bo going under center more in new offense

“It’s different,” said quarterback Bo Nix, who has started 24 games the past two seasons. “Obviously we’re going to have some carry over because a football play is a football play. Most offenses run the same things. It’s just learning those little things that are different.

That’s certainly true with Auburn’s offense as first-year head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, both former college quarterbacks, collaborate to create the Tigers’ new attack.

“We may go a little bit more under center, more than what we’ve seen in the past. At the end of the day you’re either running or throwing, so that part is going to be similar. It’s just the presentation that may be a little different.”

Nix is under his third coordinator in three years at Auburn. He grew up learning the quarterback position from his father, Pat Nix, who played quarterback at Auburn, was a college offensive coordinator and is a current high school head coach. But the younger Nix doesn’t see all that change as a negative. He relishes the opportunity to learn and implement new ideas and schemes.

“Now, with coach Harsin, doing the under center stuff. Coach Bobo. Haven't really done that in the past, so that will be fun to learn,” said Nix. “As a quarterback, as a football brain, I really enjoy learning anything I can about football. So that will be fun. Because moving on, I want to either use it or maybe down the road coaching.

“So just learning more football and just understanding the aspects of it. I've had four different coaches, but they've also taught me completely different things, which has been great for my development.”

In addition to adapting to a new offense, and a new set of receivers after losing his top three from last season, Nix has plenty of areas in his game he’s hoping to improve over an offseason that will include 15 spring practices, summer workouts and 1-on-1’s and a full preseason.

“As a quarterback and as a competitor, really everything. Every part of my game, I want to get better,” Nix said. “I want to be consistent, especially from the pocket. Gauging my receivers. Obviously, we got new receivers from last year, a few guys have moved on, so gauging those guys, their speed, adjusting, helping those guys out as they’re learning a completely new offense as well as I am. So just getting on the same page as those guys, sticking in the pocket and making throws.

“I feel like this spring is going to be really good, because last year, we didn’t have one. So this year, there’s extra practice time to sharpen some things like feet, having quick feet, and just the little things that play a part in playing quarterback.”

And as far as his development goes, Nix has a lot of belief in Harsin and Bobo, who have a proven track record of success as players and coaches on the college level.

“They’ve had a lot of experience and they’ve also had a lot of success,” Nix said. “When you look at Coach Harsin he’s coached some good quarterbacks and they’ve done a really good job in his system. He has won a bunch of games and I think that speaks to his leadership and him being a head coach. I think that’s important.

“Coach Bobo has been through his time at Georgia and he had some really good quarterbacks and offenses. He’s very multiple. Both of them are very multiple. I’m excited to learn different things and maybe try some different things. At the end of the day they’ll put me in a great situation. I’m confident of that.”

Auburn held its second spring practice Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be Pro Day and the team will practice again Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s practice will be 11:30 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium and open to the public.