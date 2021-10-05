Bo flashes his dual-threat ability at LSU

“We came in with the plan that I would have a few more zone-reads and a few more, not necessarily designed quarterback runs, but running in the option of the play,” said Nix. “Really, after the first quarter, after those first few drives, I came out running around really good.

AUBURN | Bo Nix had 13 carries in Auburn’s first four games. He nearly doubled that amount Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

“And any time you play a man team, you’re going to get some running lanes in there. When everyone’s covered in man, usually they don’t necessarily cover the quarterback; that’s the D-line’s job. Our O-line did a good job of just getting those guys out of their rushing lanes, and I just took off and created. That’s something that I’ve always been able to do.”

Nix rushed for 313 yards as a freshman and another 388 last season, but hadn’t been featured in that role under AU’s new coaching staff until the SEC opener at LSU. He averaged just 16.2 rushing yards in AU first four games.

Four of Nix’s runs at LSU went for first downs and his 5-yard touchdown scamper at the start of the fourth quarter cut LSU’s lead to 19-17 and put AU in striking distance to finish off the comeback.

“He ran the ball well when he needed to,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.

Nix was also very active escaping pressure, using his scrambling ability to make three of the biggest plays of the game.

Down 13-0 with 4:53 left in the first half, Nix rolled to his right where he was pressured by two blitzing LSU defenders. He broke away from them, raced across the field where he avoided a couple of more defenders before completing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Fromm as he was falling down near the sidelines.

Later in the second quarter, Harsin went for it on the 4th and 2 at the LSU 48-yard line. Nix was flushed from the pocket to the right, reversed to his left to avoid a tackler and then threw across his body to complete a 10-yard pass to Demetris Robertson. Four plays later, Anders Carlson made a 49-yard field goal to cut LSU’s lead to 13-10 at halftime.

Nix made another wild play in the third quarter. On a 3rd and 4 on AU’s 32-yard line, he broke a tackle as he scrambled to the right and found tight end John Samuel Shenker for a 33-yard reception.

“His ability to scramble, we saw it,” said Harsin. “He's very elusive and did a great job in that game. Again, that's not how the play's drawn up, but there's going to be things that guys are going to do in games where they go and make plays, and that's exactly what he did.”

No. 18 Auburn, which improved to 4-1, hosts No. 2 Georgia Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.