BMatt’s Monday musings

Nobody, OK almost nobody, expected Finley to be the man going into camp. He went 0-3 as a starter last fall and Auburn’s second-year staff brought in two Power 5 transfers to compete with him.

I think the young man, still just 20 years old, deserves a heck of a lot of credit if he does indeed win the job.

AUBURN | Whether it’s announced today, tomorrow or later this week, the decision on Auburn's starting quarterback is coming and T.J. Finley is the front-runner.

Zach Calzada was the overwhelming pre-camp favorite. Robby Ashford was the wildcard with dual-threat ability.

Finley could be days away from beating them both.

That says a lot to me about Finley’s character, maturity and mental toughness. He’ll need all three and more to make it through this season, but that’s for another column or two or more.

For now, it’s about a young man that has proven a lot of people wrong (including me) to get to this point.

He’s got a coaching staff and big group of players that believe in him. He has a strong knowledge of the offense. He has confidence in himself and his teammates.

The one thing he could really use in 12 more days is the full backing of the 80,000 or so fans that fill up Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Whether you’re already on board the T.J. express or never wanted to see him on the field again, if he earns this opportunity, he deserves support.

If he’s the man to lead this offense to begin the season, why not recognize his hard work and sacrifice to get here.

Everybody loves a story of redemption. Allow T.J. to compose his own.

***

Robby Ashford certainly deserves a lot of praise too. By all accounts, he's pushing Finley and is firmly in second place in the competition.

This from a transfer that probably played more baseball than football over the past two years at Oregon.

In fact, if this decision stretches longer, it's because of Ashford and the way he's come on at the end of camp.

His running prowess could give Auburn's offense the big-play ability it needs by opening up more space for Tank Bigsby and giving receivers more time to get open, not to mention what Ashford is capable of doing on his own.

These are quarterbacks with two different skill sets, which will require two offenses tailored to their abilities. That makes it a little tougher to toggle between the two early in the season, but could make AU's offense even tougher to defend as we move into late September and early October.

At the very least, Ashford's running ability should allow him to see the field early with his own offensive package of plays.

***

