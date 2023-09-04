Grateful for a second chance to lead an SEC program and grateful for all the support he’s gotten from Auburn’s leadership, its alumni and fans.

It was a helluva debut for Hugh Freeze and he looked like he enjoyed every single second of it. He was grateful.

AUBURN | From Tiger Walk to leading the team out of the tunnel, a record crowd at Jordan-Hare, dancing with Jaylin Simpson on the sidelines, a blowout win over UMass, singing “War Eagle” in the locker room and rolling Toomer’s Corner.

And Freeze was especially grateful to be surrounded by his family and friends all weekend.

It was all there to see on a glorious Saturday afternoon in the loveliest village.

Auburn should be grateful too because Freeze is putting everything he has into this second chance.

It was his and his staff’s hard work over the offseason that transformed a roster from one of the worst in the SEC to one that should be able to compete with most of the teams on its schedule.

It’s not just the transfer portal. Three of the late flips Freeze engineered in the 2023 class — Keldric Faulk, Kayin Lee and Connor Lew — all played a part in Auburn’s opening win.

He’s been instrumental in Auburn currently having the No. 13 recruiting class in the country, which is ranked third to only Ohio State and Georgia in average star.

As the Tigers add more commitments, that class ranking is going up. The top 10 looks very likely, perhaps the top five, which would be an amazing finish for Freeze’s first full class.

For so many years, Auburn has faced a talent deficit when facing its biggest rivals. In the last nine years, AU is a combined 3-16 against Alabama and Georgia.

That’s completely unacceptable.

The only way that’s changing is better high school recruiting, and that’s exactly what Freeze and his staff are delivering including Sunday’s commitment from the nation’s No. 8 offensive tackle, DeAndre Carter from Santa Ana, Calif.

Auburn needed Freeze as much as Freeze needed Auburn. Both will benefit immensely from this pairing.

This weekend was just a taste of much bigger and better days to come.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back three days to the passing of a musical legend who led the Coral Reefer Band and whose most fervent followers called themselves Parrotheads. On Sept. 1, 2023, Jimmy Buffett passed away from an aggressive form of skin cancer. His hit song, 1977’s “Margaritaville,” inspired an entire brand that incorporated restaurants, resorts, casinos, apparel, food and drink including Margaritaville Crunchy Pimento Cheese & Shrimp Bites and Margaritaville Silver Tequila. He also wrote three No. 1 bestselling books starting with 1989’s “Tales from Margaritaville.” Buffet produced over 30 albums. One of his greatest hits albums, 1985’s Songs You Know By Heart, has sold over 5.6 million copies and is certified 7x platinum. He made appearances in nearly 30 films and more than 50 T.V. shows. He sold over 20 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008. Buffett had a net worth of approximately $1 billion at the time of his death.

James Williams Buffett was born on Christmas Day in 1946 in Pascagoula, Miss., and raised in Mobile and Fairhope, Ala. He played the trombone in the school band and learned to sail with his grandfather in Mobile Bay. He began playing guitar during his freshman year at Auburn where he was studying journalism. He transferred to Pearl River Community College after a year and eventually Southern Miss where he began playing in local nightclubs and received a degree in history. He began his musical career in New Orleans before moving to Nashville in 1970 to try and become a country musician while working for Billboard magazine as a writer. He recorded his first album in 1970 but didn’t have his first hit until 1974’s “Come Monday.” His seventh album, Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Altitudes, came out in 1977 and included a couple of hits in the title song and “Margaritaville.” Other hits include 1973’s “He Went to Paris,” 1978’s “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” 1979’s “Fins,” and 2003’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” An avid sports fan, Buffett was once kicked out of a Miami Heat-N.Y. Knicks NBA game for cussing at the referee. Heat coach Pat Riley went to defend Buffett but nearly got a technical foul when he asked the clueless ref if he'd ever been a Parrothead, which the ref interpreted as an insult.