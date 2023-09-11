How exactly did Auburn manage to leave Memorial Stadium in the wee hours of Sunday morning with a dub over California?

Well, it was a pretty rare event, actually.

According to the AP, Auburn is the first team with four or more turnovers, 12 or fewer first downs and 230 or fewer total yards to win a game since Troy defeated Mississippi State 21-9 in 2001.

It’s also Auburn’s first-ever win in the state of California and first-ever road win against a current Pac-12 team.

So despite the struggles, the Tigers made a little history on their West coast trip, which should be celebrated.

If you’re an optimist, you take the win and all that comes with it including a difficult cross-country trip and late kickoff, and you see a team that’s 2-0 with plenty of room for improvement.

On the other side of that coin is a team that can’t block, run or pass and will be lucky to win more than a couple of more games.

I certainly don’t believe that. I remain optimistic about the potential of this year’s team and very optimistic about the future of this football program.

Auburn’s got a quality staff. They can recruit, they can coach ‘em up, they can develop and they care about building AU back into a championship program.

We all know that’s going to take time and there’s going to be some growing pains along the way.

Before you get to caught up in those growing pains, I think it’s important to remember what got us here.

There’s a reason Hugh Freeze is Auburn’s third head coach in the last four seasons and he had to overhaul 50 percent of the roster during the offseason just to make AU a more competitive team.

AU’s record over the previous three years, one under Gus Malzahn and two under Bryan Harsin, is 17-19.

Any win is a good win after that stretch. That’s not debatable.

Auburn is five days away from accomplishing the first important goal of this season — starting 3-0. The next stretch of three games will be much more challenging.

But there is still time to get better and a willingness to put in the work to get there.

I don’t know the ceiling for Freeze’s team yet but I do know they’re going to do whatever it takes to reach it.

***

So Auburn had a white-out in the opener but AU’s players wore their usual blue home jerseys while it was UMass in white.

This week, AU wore their white stormtrooper uniforms with white facemarks at California and then asked all the fans attending the game to wear orange.

Now, I realize this is very complicated and it may require string theory to solve, but has anyone at Auburn ever considered wearing the same color jersey as you ask the fans to wear to the game?

Whoa, whoa whoa.

I know that sounds fanciful but I also know Auburn has many talented engineers on campus including University president, Dr. Chris Roberts.

Let’s get all these great minds together in a dark room somewhere in the bowels of Haley Center and not let them out until they solve this conundrum.

Surely, there’s an answer out there somewhere.

It’s probably going to take someone with Very Big Vision to figure this out.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 71 years and one week to a birthday party and broken record player, which led to the formation of one of the greatest R&B groups of all time. On Sept. 4, 1952 at Bubba Knight’s 10th birthday, The Pips were formed, which included his 8-year old sister Gladys, sister Brenda and cousins Eleanor and William Guest. They chose the name in honor of another cousin, James Wood, who went by the nickname Pip. Brenda Knight and Eleanor Guest were replaced by a cousin, Edward Patten, and Langston George in 1959, and the band was renamed Gladys Knight and the Pips in 1961. The group went on to record 27 albums, produce two No. 1 singles including 1973’s “Midnight Train To Georgia” and eight top 10 singles. They won three Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

The Knight family was born and raised in Atlanta, Ga., where their father was a postal worker. They won several local talent shows and had their first hit with a cover of “Every Beat of My Heart” in 1961. The band really took off when it signed with Motown Records in 1966 with a string of hits over the next seven years including 1967’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” 1970’s “If I Were Your Woman,” 1971’s “I Don’t Want to Do Wrong” and 1972’s “Neither One of Us.” The group signed with Buddah Records in 1973, which led to their signature single, “Midnight Train To Georgia.” In 1985, Gladys recorded the AIDS benefit sing, “That’s What Friends Are For,” with Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle and Elton John. Gladys officially embarked on her solo career in 1987 while Guest and Patten formed a production company. Patten passed away in 2005 while Guest passed in 2016. Bubba has remained Gladys’ tour manager.