Whether it was for missing class or falling behind academically, skipping or being late for meetings or workouts, or even getting parking tickets, there were way too many players showing up on the wrong kinds of lists.

AUBURN | It was a little over year ago that Hugh Freeze was bemoaning all the players showing up on lists.

A lot has changed in the last 13 months.

“That’s probably the most improvement when I say accountability,” said Freeze Thursday. “These lists are way down.”

A part of the improvement certainly comes from some of those “list” players moving on as the roster has experienced a lot of turnover since the end of the season.

Freeze also feels strongly that his player-led initiatives are taking hold. It starts with the culture council, which sets and upholds the standards for the entire team.

“I really think player-led teams are the best teams,” said Freeze. “Our culture council that was elected by our team has done an incredible job of setting the standard to which they expect things to be. We presented that to the team in January. It was accepted by all. Once it's accepted, then we have to be accountable to that standard.

“There's got to be accountability to every area -- to the training table to academics to the way we approach work, our timeliness, our effort. I've been really, really pleased with the leadership and what I've seen from that group.”

How much difference can it make in the fall?

Sure, it would be better if AU fielded a roster that was as talented or more than all of its opponents this season. That won’t be the case in 2024.

But Freeze feels strongly that the Tigers should have won at least a couple of more games last season.

And it’s in those tight games, in those game-changing moments, that having a better culture and better accountability can make a difference.

Its the players that put in that extra five percent of preparation and work, and that believe and trust in their teammates that are going to perform the best when the pressure is on.

It’s not the answer to all of AU’s problems. Only continued strong recruiting and player acquisition can bring this program back to championship contention.

But it’s an important step.

It’s a step that can help bring an end to three consecutive losing seasons and build momentum and confidence heading into a crucial year three under Freeze.

Culture counts in a football program and the lack of names on those lists is a great sign the results are already starting to show up at Auburn.

