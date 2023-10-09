With its less than stellar schedule, the Bulldogs are in great shape to make it to the SEC Championship game undefeated. Depending on how the rest of the top 10 finish up, UGA could be a lock for the four-team playoff win or lose.

In the SEC, it’s pretty clear the cream has risen to the top. Georgia is atop the East coming off a blowout win over second-place Kentucky and the top four in the West is Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

AUBURN | With Auburn getting a much-needed bye week, it's a good time to ramble around the SEC and nationally to see what’s shaking as we approach the midpoint of the regular season.

The West will probably come down to LSU’s game at Alabama Nov. 4.

A 7-5 regular season in Hugh Freeze’s first year seems very attainable and I wouldn’t rule out a win or two better, but there needs to be plenty of patience as Auburn is not through its very tough stretch of games.

Playing in Tiger Stadium at night against LSU’s high-scoring offense will be a very tough matchup for the visiting Tigers.

***

I’m sure there’s some recency bias, but it’s hard to recall many more decisions as boneheaded as what Mario Cristobal did in the final seconds of Miami’s 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech.

Cristobal chose to run a play rather just have the quarterback kneel and let the clock run out for a 20-17 win. Instead, running back Don Chaney fumbled and the Yellow Jackets drove 74 yards in 24 seconds including a 44-yard TD pass with one second remaining to pull off the upset.

Cristobal admitted his gaffe in his postgame presser but it turns out it wasn’t his first late-game brain freeze. As Oregon’s head coach in 2018, Cristobal made the same poor decision, which resulted in a fumble and a game-winning field goal by Stanford.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm for ‘ole Miscue-io.

***

Speaking of coaches, Deion Sanders sure does stir up a lot of strong opinions. Sanders and Colorado have dominated a lot of the discussion during the first half of the season.

I admit to having a lot of skepticism about his ability to run a major college program. Not because I disliked Sanders or his outspokenness, but because of the shadiness of his former prep school, Prime Prep Academy, and because he didn’t rise up through the coaching ranks as most coaches do, starting out as a grad assistant or analyst.

I think that skepticism was fair.

Now, it’s too early to draw a firm conclusion but it looks like Sanders is proving me and a lot of people wrong.

Judging by Colorado’s performance on the field, they’re pretty well coached, play hard and at 4-2, are clearly improved from a team that finished 1-11 last season.

It’s a team with some talented players, especially at quarterback and wide receiver/defensive back, but also one that had more turnover than any other team in the country and has certain positions, especially along the line of scrimmage, still lacking in talent and depth.

I understand that his outspokenness is not how a lot of people believe a head coach is supposed to act. Well, times change and I think a more fair assessment should be based on how his teams perform on the field and how well he builds and sustains a program over time.

We’ll see but so far, so good.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 58 years to the day a college band first played a tune that would go on to become a popular party song and eventually the official rock song for an entire state. On Oct. 9, 1965, the Ohio State University marching band played “Hang On Sloopy” for the first time during a football game against Illinois. New band director Charles Spohn wanted to incorporate more popular songs into the band’s traditional repertoire and “Hang On Sloopy” was one of around a dozen new arrangements they tried. It quickly became the most requested song during games and then a staple of its lineup. In 1985, sportswriter Joe Dirck wrote a column on making “Hang On Sloopy” the official state rock and roll song after reading that Washington was trying to do the same with “Louie, Louie.” The legislation passed several months later and it remains the only official rock and roll song of any state after the “Louie, Louie,” legislation failed in Washington.

The song was written by Bert Russell and Wes Farrell about Dorothy Sloop, a jazz musician who performed at Dixie’s Bar in New Orleans in a duo called Dixie and Sloopy. It was first recorded by the Vibrations in 1963 under the name “My Girl Sloopy,” and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 100. The McCoys’ version, recorded in 1965, is the most well known. It rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 100 on Oct. 2, 1965 where it stayed for one week before it was pushed out by “Yesterday” by the Beatles. McCoys’ guitarist and vocalist Rick Derringer went on to perform with Edgar and Johnny Winter, Steely Dan, Cyndi Lauper and Weird Al Yankovic. Some of his songs or ones he collaborated on include 1973’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride.” “Hang On Sloopy” has been recorded by more than 100 different artists and sold more than six million copies. In 1997, new Columbus, Ohio radio station WHQK signed on with 24 hours straight of “Hang On Sloopy.” The song is also played in the 8th inning of Cleveland Guardian games, at the end of the 3rd quarter of Cleveland Brown games and during Cleveland Cavalier games.