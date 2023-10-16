But it’s also perfectly reasonable to look at Auburn’s schedule and expect them to be exactly where they are right now at 3-3.

The Tigers lost to two more talented teams on the road in Texas A&M and LSU, and took the top-ranked Bulldogs to the wire at home. That’s a tough stretch and AU has emerged at the end bruised and battered but still standing.

The next six games are far less predictable and an opportunity to pick up some big wins.

I’d also expect a response from these players after that performance in Tiger Stadium, which makes this Saturday’s game against No. 13 Ole Miss very intriguing.

The Rebels are very deserving of their ranking and anyone that watches them play can see they’re better than Auburn at the offensive skill positions.

Ole Miss has done a very good job in the transfer portal but when you just look at high school recruiting rankings over the last three classes, AU’s 20.7 average finish is better than OM’s 27.7.

Combine that with a night game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and I’m expecting a very competitive game.

When you look at the final six games, AU should be favorites in three: home against Mississippi State and New Mexico State and at Vanderbilt, and underdogs in the other three: Ole Miss, at Arkansas and back home against Alabama.

If AU wins the three games it’s supposed to and pulls off an upset or two, it finishes 7-5 or 8-4 in the regular season, which is exactly what most reasonable people were expecting or hoping for before the season.

That would be a good foundation for Hugh Freeze to build on in year one.

Sure, it’s been a tough and frustrating few weeks, but I expect better days and better seasons are ahead.

I think that's a reasonable expectation.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 32 years to the start of a blockbuster tour that featured three of the best bands from the grunge era. On Oct. 16, 1991, the Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP) kicked off their Blood Sugar Sex Magik Tour in Madison, Wisc., along with opening acts Smashing Pumpkins and Pearl Jam. Blood Sugar Sex Magik was the breakout album for RHCP and included hit singles “Under the Bridge” and “Give It Away.” The Smashing Pumpkins were coming off the release of their debut album, Gish, in May, which included their minor hit, “Rhinoceros.” Pearl Jam’s debut album, Ten, was released in August of 1991 but didn’t become a hit until later the next year. It included several hit singles in “Alive,” “Even Flow” and “Jeremy.” Just over two months into the tour, the promoters tried to bring in a more popular band, Nirvana, to replace Pearl Jam. However, Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan refused to play with Nirvana because he had previously dated Courtney Love, who was now married to Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain. So Nirvana ended up replacing Smashing Pumpkins for the next five stops on the tour, which concluded with a blowout New Years Eve show at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. Nirvana’s era-defining Nevermind was released on Sept. 24, 1991, the same day as Blood Sugar Sex Magik, and would include a number of hits in “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Come As You Are,” “Lithium” and “In Bloom.” The Red Hot Chili Peppers went on to complete the tour with stops in Europe and Japan, but not without more drama. Guitarist John Frusciante did not like the band’s new-found popularity and began sabotaging several shows. Frusciante finally quit before a show in Tokyo and was replaced by Arik Marshall.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were formed in 1982 by four classmates at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles — singer Anthony Kiedis, guitarist Hillel Slovak, bass guitarist Flea and drummer Jack Irons. Within weeks, Slovak and Irons left for another band and were replaced by guitarist Jack Sherman and drummer Cliff Martinez. They released their first album and toured for the first time in 1984. The next year, Sherman was fired by the band and Slovak returned and then in 1986, Martinez was fired and Irons returned, reuniting the original four members. The band released several more albums to limited success and continued to cycle through members as drug and alcohol abuse took its toll. Frusciante and a new permanent drummer, Chad Smith, joined in 1988. Blood Sugar Sex Magik came out at the perfect time, helping to define the grunge era and selling more than 12 million copies. Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro joined the RHCP from 1993-98. The next album, One Hot Minute, produced a third hit single, 1995’s “My Friends.” Their seventh studio album, 1999’s Californication, was their biggest success, selling 16 million copies and producing hits including “Otherside,” “Californication” and “Scar Tissue.” Another top 10 hit, “Dani California,” came in 2006. Red Hot Chili Peppers have produced 12 albums and remain active today. They have won six Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.