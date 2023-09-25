This is just the start of one of the toughest stretches of games any team will face this season. It’s time to buckle up, buttercup, and steel yourself for a little adversity.

Hugh Freeze and his staff inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 months ago. They worked diligently in the offseason to rebuild it with the tools they had available — the final weeks of the early signing period and the transfer portal.

They won some important late recruiting battles and several of those freshmen are playing key roles this season with more to come.

It was more hit and miss in the transfer portal, but they certainly signed some key starters and backups and gave Auburn an opportunity to field a competitive team in year one.

It might not have looked like that at Texas A&M and it might be more of the same against No. 1 Georgia, but a season can’t be judged on a couple of games in September.

Most teams improve over the course of a season and a lot of that improvement can come after a tough early loss, or two.

Besides, what happens on the field this Saturday is not nearly as important to the future of this program as what’s going to happen on the sidelines and in the South end zone. That’s where a very large group of highly-regarded recruits will spend their afternoon watching the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

That’s why the atmosphere before, during and after the Georgia game needs to be special. Auburn is hungry for a championship program and the best way to show that is by making Jordan-Hare Stadium a nightmare for opposing teams and an overwhelming experience to all those recruits that will be here this weekend and in the weeks to follow.

There’s is no better or more proven way the Tigers can get back to competing for championships then to start stacking elite recruiting classes on top of each other.

Auburn did some good work to close out the 2023 class and is poised for one of its best classes of the Rivals era in 2024. There will be plenty of top targets from the '25 and '26 classes there too, many visiting an Auburn game for the first time.

First impressions can go a long, long way in recruiting.

So take that disappointment and all those feelings from last Saturday and flush ‘em — that’s what these coaches and player will do — stiffen that upper lip and do your part.

You delivered in a big way last November against that Aggie team. Auburn needs that same determined spirit over and over again this fall.

