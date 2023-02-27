It’s really amazing how much work has already been put in since he was hired 13 weeks ago.

The first of 15 spring practices gets underway Monday afternoon as Hugh Freeze takes the next step in building his first Auburn team.

Freeze built a large and energetic staff including two experienced coordinators while retaining the best two assistant from the previous staff who just happen to be former AU players Cadillac Williams and Zac Etheridge.

They worked together to land 12 transfers from the portal, who enrolled in January along with nine other junior college and high school signees.

Many of those 21 newcomers will be competing for starting positions this spring.

The past six weeks have included winter workouts and many, many meetings and get-togethers as the staff got to know each other and their players.

They also had to come up with an installation and practice plan for spring, which is poised to be one of the most competitive in decades.

I can’t recall a spring with so many starting positions up for grabs in my 22 years covering Auburn.

There’s not one spot on offense I can reasonably name a firm starter. Sure, I expect Jarquez Hunter to be the starting running back when the season opens Sept. 2, but he’s going to have to win that job against transfer Brian Battie and couple of other returning and incoming players.

The defense is pretty wide open other than Marcus Harris, who has started at defensive tackle the past two seasons, and a veritable host of talented and experienced secondary players.

All that competition with new players and coaches should provide a lot of news and a lot of twists and turns between now and the A-Day game April 8.

The next six weeks are gonna be a wild ride.

***

The spring schedule is pretty interesting.

Auburn will practice on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. It’s the first time I can recall AU not holding a practice or scrimmage on the weekend.

I was a little perplexed before I realized one of the key reasons why: recruiting.

It’s been a much-needed emphasis of Freeze since day one. Freeing up weekends from practice means him and his staff can concentrate fully on the weekend visitors.

And there should be a lot. This staff has put in a lot of hours during the February dead period setting up visits, making new offers and fine-tuning their top target lists.

Recruiting is about to take off again. More visits and eventually more commitments are coming in March and April as Freeze continues his overhaul of this roster and building a championship program.

Make that an even wilder ride over the next six-plus weeks.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 21 years to the release of a debut album that became one of the best-selling off all time and won multiple Grammy Awards. On Feb. 26, 2002, Norah Jones released Come Away With Me, which climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 and featured several hit singles including “Don’t Know Why” and “Come Away With Me.” The first version of the album, which included 21 songs, was recorded at Allaire Studios in New York but rejected by Blue Note Records, a jazz label. Jones and a new producer recorded a second and final version at Sorcerer Sound Studio in New York, which incorporated a mix of jazz, folk, pop and country. Jones provided vocals and piano to the composition with a dozen other jazz musicians contributing. Jones wrote three song on the album including “Come Away With Me.” The album won two Grammys including Album of the Year while “Don’t Know Why” won three more including Song of the Year. The album has sold over 27 million copies.

Geethali Norah Jones Shankar was born in Manhattan in 1979. Her father, Ravi Shankar, was a sitar musician who helped introduce Indian music to the West including a long-time association with the Beatles’ guitarist George Harrison. Her mother, Sue Jones, was a concert producer. After her parents broke up, Jones moved with her mother to Dallas where she attended Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. She grew up singing in church and sang in the school choir and played saxophone in the band. She attended North Texas before moving to New York where she was a waitress and played in piano bars. At 21-years old, an account executive at Blue Note heard Jones playing at a local cafe. A meeting with Blue Note CEO Bruce Lundvall led to her signing and beginning work on her first album. She has recorded seven more albums, appeared in more than a dozen movies and T.V. shows and collaborated with a number of other artists over the past two decades. She has a net worth of approximately $25 million.