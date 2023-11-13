Two days after that miserable showing against the Razorbacks, Bryan Harsin was issued his walking papers and a new era was about to dawn.

My, oh my, how much has changed one year and two weeks later.

What Cadillac Williams, AU's players and fanbase did a couple of weeks later against Texas A&M will never be forgotten.

And now a year later, Auburn has taken another step forward going to Fayetteville and whipping Arkansas 48-10. Outside of last year’s TAMU game, it’s AU’s most impressive win since Bo Nix’s heroics at LSU in 2021 and most emphatic SEC win since the beatdown of LSU at Jordan-Hare a year earlier.

A win over New Mexico State this Saturday will put the Tigers on a four-game winning streak going into the Iron Bowl. The atmosphere in Jordan-Hare is going to be something special for that one.

The turnaround under Hugh Freeze is certainly not complete but it’s very much in motion regardless of the outcome on Nov. 25.

Alabama will field a more talented team, which has been the case for most of the last 15 years, but that is changing as well.

Just look back at the Arkansas game and the contributions made by Connor Lew, Izavion Miller, Kayin Lee, Keldric Faulk and Champ Anthony. Lew, Lee and Faulk were all flips by Freeze and his staff while Miller and Anthony were late additions from the JUCO ranks.

More late additions from last year’s class such as Darron Reed and Tyler Johnson are likely contributors in the near future.

Not to mention the 20 transfers they added to turn one of the worst rosters in the SEC into a competitive football team that's going bowling.

Last year, Freeze and his staff accomplished a lot even though they had to scramble to finish out the 2023 class and build out the roster.

They're certainly not scrambling with the ’24 class, which got a big boost after the Arkansas game when Rivals100 outside linebacker Jamonta Waller flipped his commitment from Florida to Auburn.

That gives the Tigers a second talented pass rusher in this class along with Joseph Phillips at an important position of need. AU is poised to finish very strong in the ’24 class and the ’25 class has the potential to be even better.

Freeze’s one-year anniversary will be Nov. 28, the early signing period for the ’24 class begins Dec. 20 and most of AU’s transfer portal additions should be enrolled by the time spring semester begins Jan. 10.

Freeze definitely has Auburn on the come-up. If you can’t quite see it yet, it’ll be too bright to ignore in a couple of more months.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 41 years to the debut album of an Australian new wave rock band, which spent 15 weeks atop the Billboard 200 before being knocked off by one of the greatest albums of all time. On Nov. 13, 1982, Men at Work’s first studio album, Business as Usual, rose to No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. It was replaced by Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which spent a record 37 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 from Feb. 26, 1983 to April 14, 1984. The Business as Usual album had two No. 1 singles in “Who Can It Be Now?” and "Down Under,” which would be the band’s only two to reach the top of the U.S. charts. The album sold 7.5 million copies worldwide, which ranks in the top 100 for the decade of the 1980’s. It came with a bit of controversy as the flute riff portion of “Down Under” was found to be plagiarized from the 1932 Australian song, “Kookaburra Sits in the Old Gum Tree,” and the aggrieved party was awarded five percent of the royalties. The music for “Who Can It Be Now?” was written by lead vocalist Colin Hay in 1979 while he was sitting in a tree house with his girlfriend. The lyrics came in 1981 when Hay lived in an apartment that had drug dealers next door. He would get knocks at the door at all times of the night when patrons would mistake his door for the dealers. Both hit singles were played on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 23, 1982 and Men at Work won a Grammy in 1983 for Best New Artist.

Men at Work were formed in Melbourne in 1978-79 by Hay, lead guitarist Ron Strykert, drummer Jerry Speiser, bassist John Rees and Greg Ham, who played the flute, saxophone and keyboards. They mainly played local pubs before signing with the Australian branch of CBS Records in 1981 and beginning work on their first album. Their second album, 1983’s Cargo, had two more hit singles in “Overkill,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 100, and “It’s A Mistake,” which peaked at No. 6. Speiser and Rees were kicked out of the band in 1984 and their 1985 album, Two Hearts, was a bust. The band officially broke up in 1986 but was brought back as a touring band by Hay and Ham from 1996-2002. Ham passed away in 2012 but Hay revived Men at Work again in 2019 and began touring with a new set of musicians. Hay has also worked extensively as a solo artist and played with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. Men at Work sold 30 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame in 1994.