The Tigers’ best finish in the 22=year history of the Rivals rankings was fourth in 2010. That’s their only top five finish.

AUBURN | Until the previous two years, it was fair to expect Auburn to recruit well. Maybe very well. But hardly ever great.

Not surprisingly, the worst two classes in the Rivals era came in 2021 and ’22. It would have been the same or worse in the ’23 class until Hugh Freeze arrived at the end of November and added 15 signees to the group including 5-star Keldric Faulk, five four-stars and future All-SEC center (imo) Connor Lew.

It was quite a haul in a very short period of time that pushed AU up to No. 15.

Freeze and his staff are already making some more good trouble this December with the addition of future 5-star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who flipped his commitment from Texas A&M.

Just a few weeks earlier, Freeze flipped a talented pass rusher, Jamonta Waller, from Florida.

Auburn is up to No. 10 in the latest rankings and it’s just a matter of how much higher it will rise as more top prospects are added to the class.

Maybe not top five in '24 but that ’25 class already has seven commitments and is up to No. 6 nationally.

I mention all this to point out that it’s time to flip your perspective of Auburn recruiting. There’s no need to be cynical and expect another school to come around and pluck away AU's best players as Signing Day approaches.

Auburn is now doing that to other schools. It’s refreshing and exactly what AU has needed for so many years. So, so, so many years.

Recruiting is on a major upswing at Auburn under Freeze. I don’t have to convince you of it with my words anymore.

It’s right there for everyone to see.

***

There are many layers to Florida State’s snub by the college football playoff committee. None more ironic than ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips calling the decision unfathomable knowing good and well that it was the ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12’s so-called Alliance that delayed the playoff’s expansion from four to 12 teams, which could have happened this season instead of 2024.

That faux pas aside, Phillips has a point when it comes to this year’s snub. It’s an absolute travesty. FSU went undefeated and won the ACC Championship game with a third-team quarterback. That should be celebrated as a great accomplishment and not used as an excuse to leave out the Seminoles as the corporate mouthpieces at ESPN have spent weeks shoving down their viewers' throats.

Kirk Herbstreit can take his “eye test” and shove it.

For me, this is not about Alabama or Florida State. I can easily make the case for FSU to be the third seed for what they accomplished ON THE FIELD.

But what many are not giving FSU credit for is what they can become over the next four weeks. How much better can the offense be as it adapts to backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker’s strengths? What other players could step up on both sides of the ball?

In 2014, Ohio State starting quarterback Braxton Miller was hurt in preseason and backup JT Barrett guided the Buckeyes to an 11-1 regular season before suffering a broken ankle against Michigan.

So it was third-teamer Cardale Jones that quarterbacked OSU to wins over Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game and Alabama and Oregon in the college football playoffs to earn the national championship.

OSU relied on running back Ezekiel Elliott during the three-game run. He totaled 696 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 carries, an average of 9.2 yards per carry.

Sometimes very good teams become exceptional when they’re faced with great adversity like the injury of a key player.

But Florida State was denied that opportunity by a feckless selection committee.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 52 years to the day a fire during a concert at a Switzerland casino inspired one of the greatest rock songs of all time. On Dec. 4, 1971, the members of Deep Purple were in attendance at a Frank Zappa concert at the Montreux Casino, which is on the shores of Lake Geneva. Deep Purple planned to record in the casino theatre the next day but a fan shot off a flare during the Zappa concert, which set the casino on fire. Fortunately, everybody got out before it burned down. The members of Deep Purple watched as the smoke from the fire billowed over the lake, which inspired bassist Roger Glover to come up with the title of their hit song, “Smoke on the Water.” The lyrics were written by lead singer Ian Gillian and the song was composed by guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, keyboardist Jon Lord and drummer Ian Paice. It was the final song added to the band’s sixth studio album, Machine Head, and was released as the fourth single from the album with little fanfare a year later. It soon became an international hit and the band’s signature song, topping out at No. 4 on the Billboard 100. The song may be most famous for its guitar riff, which Blackmore said is based on Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. It’s ranked No. 4 on Total Guitar’s list of Greatest Guitar Riffs Ever. Rolling Stone ranks “Smoke on the Water” No. 434 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Deep Purple formed in London in 1968 and had early success with a cover of Joe South’s “Hush” and “Kentucky Woman” and then opened for Cream later that year. The band has undergone a number of personnel changes over the years with Paice as the lone constant, but has continued to produce successful singles including 1969’s “River Deep-Mountain High,” 1970’s “Speed King,” 1971’s “Fireball,” 1972’s “Highway Star,” 1973’s “Woman From Tokyo,” 1984’s “Perfect Strangers” and 1985’s Knocking At Your Back Door.” Deep Purple is often referred to as being part of the unholy trinity with Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath as British heavy metal bands of the 1970’s. The band, which remains active today, has produced 22 albums, headlined 30 major tours and sold over 100 million records. Lord passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2012. Deep Purple was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.