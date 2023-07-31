Minutes later, Freeze was tossed into the rec center pool following Rivals100 wide receiver Perry Thompson’s flip from Alabama to Auburn.

It was the biggest moment from Saturday’s Big Cat, but it signified so much more.

Thompson is just the latest high-profile recruit to choose the Tigers over their arch rivals. Just a couple of days earlier Rivals100 linebacker Demarcus Riddick flipped from Georgia.

Just six weeks before that, 4-star linebacker Joseph Phillips chose Auburn after being considered a UGA lock for months.

Judging by the feedback from the recruits at Big Cat, it’s just a matter of time before more bluechip commits jump on board.

Auburn has moved up to No. 24 nationally in the Rivals team recruiting rankings with 14 commitments. But the top five in average stars is currently Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee and Clemson.

That’s the company AU has to keep if it’s to return to competing for SEC and national championships.

It’s happening right before our eyes as Freeze and his hard-working staff push AU back up that mountain for the first time in a decade.

It actually feels longer than that. Probably because of the success of those rivals while Auburn languished.

No AU assistant had a better day Saturday than wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. In addition to Thompson, he landed 4-star wideout Malcolm Simmons.

Simmons was a standout — and I mean standout — at an Auburn camp in June along with AU’s first wide receiver commit, Bryce Cain. And just like that, Davis is building one of the nation’s best receiver classes.

Davis ended Saturday with a sly smile on his face.

He knows, as we all do, that there’s still a long way to go before AU is competing at the highest level. It’s a process that will have more moments like Saturday’s splash and probably some disappointments too.

Freeze is building Auburn back into a national contender. It's not a straight line to another SEC or national championship but Auburn has started down that path and there are plenty of more smiles to come.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 47 years to the release of a second hit single from one of the best pop rock bands of the 1970’s, which continues to be a staple on classic rock stations. On July 31, 1976, Orleans released “Still The One” from their fourth studio album, Waking and Dreaming. The song was written by Johanna Hall and her husband, John, who was one of the band’s founders. She wrote the lyrics on an envelope after a friend asked her why they couldn’t write a song about staying together instead of breaking up. It took John Hall about 15 minutes to create the music. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 100. It was used by ABC to promote the network in 1977-78 and 1979-80 and most recently used in an Applebee’s commercial in 2020. Orleans’ first hit was 1975’s “Dance With Me,” which came from their second studio album, Orleans II. It peaked at No. 6 on the U.S. charts. The band had one other hit single, 1979’s “Love Takes Time,” which peaked at No. 11. Orleans remains active today although it’s gone under a number of personnel changes over the past 50 years.

Orleans formed in Woodstock, N.Y., in 1972 after Hall, who had toured with Seals and Crofts and Santana, decided to form his own band. Hall, a guitarist, pianist/drummer Wells Kelly and guitarist/keyboardist Larry Hoppen formed the group. Larry’s younger brother, Lance Hoppen, joined in 1972 to play bass. They named the band Orleans because they were inspired by Louisiana artists such as the Neville Brothers and Allen Toussaint. They started out playing clubs and colleges in the Northeast before signing their first recording contract and recording their first album, Orleans, in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Hall left the band in 1977 but returned in 1986. He’s left and returned twice more including serving in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007-11. Kelly passed away in 1984 while touring with Meat Loaf in the UK while Larry Hoppen committed suicide in 2012. Orleans has produced 14 studio albums, four live albums and six compilation albums.