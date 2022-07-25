BMatt’s Monday musings

It’s not ideal that AU sits with just four commitments in the 2023 class right now, but that’s the reality and the only way to improve the current situation is to set realistic goals and get back to work.

Considering the circumstances, I don’t think there’s a better strategy available to Auburn’s second-year head coach right now.

The dead period ends this week with more recruits expected to visit including a large and talented group scheduled for Big Cat on Saturday. There’s certainly an opportunity for the Tigers to add to the commit list, which is short on numbers but definitely not short on talent.

The big recruiting event is also shaping up as an opportunity for AU to land its first 2024 commits. That may not seem like a big deal now, but it’s exactly where this staff needed to be with the ’23 class a year ago.

An optimistic view of the next five months would look something like this…

** Auburn gets three to four more commitments in the 2023 class before the start of the season and adds a few in the '24 class too.

** The Tigers get off to a 5-0 or 4-1 start at home and finish the season with 7-9 wins.

** The wins and a charged atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium help the staff build on the class and they go into the December recruiting period with around a dozen quality commitments.

** AU is able to sign close to 20 on Dec. 21, ranking in the top 20 again, and use the extra slots available to land one of the nation’s best transfer classes to help fill big holes on the offensive and defensive lines.

** The staff continues to add players in the '24 class and is already closing in on double-digit commits by the time Junior Days crank back up in January.

It’s certainly a plausible scenario and one that could put Harsin’s program on the right track to getting back to competing at a championship level.

***

There was plenty more to come out of SEC Media Days but none more compelling than how Harsin addressed the internal investigation in February calling it uncomfortable and unfounded.

“It presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family, and also our program. And it didn't work,” said Harsin.

And as Harsin put it — and Auburn’s players have backed him up — it’s brought this team closer together. That combined with being picked by the media to finish dead last in the SEC West, should give the Tigers a giant chip on their shoulders going into the season.

They certainly won’t lack any motivation and if the team unity and focus is to be believed — it is by me — then they should also be able to handle and bounce back well from adversity.

That underdog mentality usually fits AU well. Of the eight times they’ve been picked to finish 4th or lower in the West over the past 20 seasons, AU has finished above expectations five times.

The 2004 SEC Champions were picked 2nd in the West, the 2010 BCS National Champions were picked 3rd and the 2013 SEC Champions were picked 5th.

I’m certainly not predicting a championship run this fall, but I’ve been around Auburn long enough to never say never.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 21 years to the final performance of the Princess of R&B. On July 25, 2001, Aaliyah performed “More Than a Woman” on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno. After the performance, Leno walked on stage saying, ‘That was great,” and thanking her and his other two guests that night, boxer Roy Jones Jr., and Bill Maher. One month later, Aaliyah was tragically killed along with eight other passengers when their overloaded plane crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff from the Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas. The group had just completed a video shoot for a new song, “Rock The Boat.” An investigation determined the plane was 700 pounds overweight and the pilot had falsified records to gain a certification along with having trace amounts of cocaine and alcohol in his system. Just 22 years old, Aaliyah had produced three studio albums, appeared in two major films and several other T.V. shows. She won three American Music Awards, two MTV VMA’s and was nominated for five Grammy Awards. She sold approximately 30 million albums worldwide.

Aaliyah Dana Haughton was born in Brooklyn in 1979. Her first name is a form of Arabic that means “highest, most exalted one.” She received voice lessons at an early age and started performing at church and during weddings. She was cast in the play, Annie, as a first grader and appeared on Family Ties and Star Search as a 10-year old. At age 11, she appeared in concerts with Gladys Knight, who was represented by Aaliyah’s uncle. She signed her first recording contract at age 12 and produced her first album two years later in 1994 with R. Kelly as the producer. Her debut single, “Back & Forth,” reached No,. 5 on the Billboard 100 and topped the R&B charts for three weeks. She signed with Atlantic Records in 1996 and worked with Timbaland and Missy Elliott on her second album, One in a Million, which included the lead single “If Your Girl Only Knew.” She graduated from Detroit High School of Performing Arts with a 4.0 GPA in 1997. She starred with Jet Li in 1999’s Romeo Must Die, and had a hit song from its soundtrack, “Try Again.” She worked on a new new album, 2001’s Aaliyah, while also starring in a second film, Queen of the Damned, which was erased posthumously in 2002. Her third album contained several hits including “Rock the Boat” and “More Than a Woman.”