That could of and should of been taken care of Saturday.

What I do believe is Auburn played a disastrous first quarter against Maryland and will go into 2024 with the following still hanging over their heads: Three consecutive losing seasons, a failure to win seven or more games for four consecutive seasons and a failure to win a bowl game since 2018.

AUBURN | I’m not sure I believe in building momentum for next year by winning a bowl game, but I’m guilty of repeating the idea.

But the biggest thing hanging over the head of this program in this New Year is the quarterback position.

Just two weeks after receiving a clear vote of confidence as the man for 2024, Payton Thorne had a stinker of a game completing less than 50 percent of his passes for just 84 yards with a touchdown and a pick-6.

On top of that, the backup to the backup, true freshman Hank Brown, came in and put together a strong and hopeful performance over the final eight minutes.

It’s going to be an offseason filled with the wrong kind of quarterback intrigue.

Now, do I believe that AU’s wide receivers share a fair portion of the blame for Thorne’s struggles? Do I think a head coach and offensive coordinator that are not on the same page is a pretty big problem?

Abso-freakin-lutely.

Once again, the wideouts didn’t create separation in 1-on-1 matchups and failed to compete for 50-50 balls. And once again, Freeze wasn’t pleased with an offensive gameplan that he didn’t have a lot of input in creating.

Rinse and repeat.

The former is about to change with the addition of four or maybe five quality wideouts in the 2024 class. They’re going to play this fall. They have to play this fall.

The latter must be addressed one way or another, and soon.

But who will play quarterback and can AU get better and more consistent production out of the position next year is THE BIG QUESTION that has to be addressed over the next eight months.

I think it’s fair to go ahead and count everybody in right now including a potential transfer. I don't know much about Brown but I know he threw for 3,264 yards and 47 touchdowns to lead Lipscomb Academy to a championship a year ago and spent this fall on the scout team.

Is he ready to lead a college football program that's hungry to start competing for championships again or does he need more time to develop? Freeze and his staff need to find that answer soon.

And I know you don't want to hear this right now, but I wouldn’t be too quick to count Thorne out either.

Here’s what I can say for certain about Thorne: He cares, he works his tail off, he’s a good teammate and he’s had success at the highest level.

We saw some of that potential this season but if you go back to 2021 when Michigan State had a competent offense with a good running game and reliable receivers, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,233 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

How many games could Auburn win with those exact numbers in 2024? More than six. That’s for sure. Maybe not the 11 that MSU won, but an absolute big step forward over the last several years.

And that’s what Auburn football needs to do in 2024 regardless of who’s at quarterback. Take a decisive step forward.

A big part of that decisive step came with a top 10 (maybe higher) signing class. The 2025 class could be even better. That matters much more than what happened on the field in Nashville.

But Freeze and Auburn need results on the field too. And those results need to start coming in the fall of 2024 or everything else gets a lot tougher.

It starts with finding a quarterback.

