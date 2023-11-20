AUBURN | Do you remember those 1980’s public service announcements where an actor broke an egg into a hot frying pan and said, “This is your brain on drugs.” Well, that’s a good representation of my brain trying to figure out exactly what it saw at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday and what it means going forward. I’m pretty sure I saw Auburn dominated in all three phases by New Mexico State. I’m not going to say it’s the worse loss in Auburn history but even the worse AU team I’ve covered back in 2012 managed to beat Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico State and Alabama A&M by a combined 124-42.

Freeze and his staff will be challenged this week to get Auburn ready for the Iron Bowl. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

There’s no silver linings to pull from that disaster. Sure, maybe the embarrassment coming off a loss like that will inspire the players to bounce back and play their best game of the season in the Iron Bowl. But if I’m being honest, it seems more likely the confidence and momentum built up over a three-game winning streak is gone and it’s not coming back in just a week’s time. I've learned better than to rule out anything when it comes to college football, however. Even my scrambled mind knows that much. Just look at the wild ride Arkansas has been on in the last five weeks. They lost at home to a bad Mississippi State team, went on the road and beat an average Florida team and then were blown out at home by an average Auburn team. That New Mexico State team that crushed Auburn lost to the same UMass team in its opener that AU beat 59-14. <Egg frying> There’s a lot of average teams in the SEC including Auburn and those teams have a low margin of error. Very low. Auburn can’t even stay in the game against a quality Group of 5 team when it commits 12 penalties and plays with poor effort and poor execution. Even my scrambled brain knows this. And it knows one other important thing when it comes to Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn team — the most significant upcoming date on the football calendar is not Nov. 25. It’s Dec. 20. That’s the early signing period and that’s the day Freeze and this staff can take the biggest step forward in returning Auburn to a more competitive football program and widening that margin of error. The best way to ensure that day is as successful as possible is to show up again this Saturday, make that atmosphere special regardless of the outcome and keep supporting AU’s NIL efforts. There’s no other path forward that brings Auburn back into championship contention. No matter how upset, angry or despondent you feel after that NMSU game, you can’t toss that egg into the frying pan and just walk away.