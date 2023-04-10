If you were looking to come out of A-Day with a lot of insight into what Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn team is going to look like this fall, you were probably disappointed.

That’s not a knock on the players or coaches. The conditions were miserable, which really limited what Auburn could do offensively and certainly played a big part in a crowd that wasn’t half of the announced attendance of 16,374.

AUBURN | The best thing about Saturday’s A-Day game is that it ended. It ended quickly without any major injuries.

My one and only takeaway from the game is Auburn’s running attack is going to be a team strength. The Tigers’ offensive line continues to show its improved and that running back room has some real talent.

If AU’s starting quarterback for this season wasn’t on the field Saturday, which I strongly expect, there’s not much to garner from their performance Saturday or for much of the spring.

If Auburn is again unlucky in its pursuit of a portal quarterback the last half of April into early May, then Robby Ashford’s running and scrambling ability clearly give this version of the offense the best chance to succeed and would take some of the pressure off the running backs.

There seems to be a lot of skepticism in AU’s chances of landing a quarterback over the next several weeks. I’m actually pretty confident that Auburn will be able to upgrade that position.

Just look at it as a business decision.

Auburn has an offense run by three talented quarterback gurus in Hugh Freeze, Philip Montgomery and Ken Austin. Auburn has excellent facilities and offers the opportunity to compete in the SEC.

Auburn’s NIL collective is ready to step up and compete with any program in the country for the right quarterback.

And any college quarterback with a year or two experience in an RPO system will join the team in May already ahead of AU’s three returning quarterbacks.

I believe those factors are going to be too hard for a quality quarterback to resist. Maybe two.

The fun starts back up in five more days.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 38 years to the first concert from the Queen of Pop with a then unknown opening act, who both became two of the greatest musical artists from the 1980’s. On April 10, 1985, Madonna began her first tour, called the Virgin Tour, in Seattle, Wash., with the Beastie Boys as the opening act. The Beastie Boys, relatively unknown at the time, performed for 30 minutes and were routinely booed off the stage. The group would often respond to the boos with FU’s. The Beastie Boys would hit the mainstream later that year when they released their debut album, Licensed to Ill. Before the tour, Madonna had only performed at clubs such as CBGB in New York and at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards. The Virgin Tour came after Madonna released her first two albums. Tickets sold out quickly. It lasted two months, included 40 concerts and made over $5 million. A video of a tour stop in Detroit was released and was the top-selling videocassette of 1986. Madonna started each concert by singing “Dress You Up” and ended with “Like A Virgin” and “Material Girl” while wearing a wedding dress.

Madonna Louise Ciccone was born into a Catholic family in Bay City, Michigan in 1958. Her mother passed away of breast cancer when she was five. She was a straight-A student and cheerleader in high school and excelled at ballet, earning a dance scholarship to the University of Michigan. She dropped out of school and moved to New York in 1978, working at a Dunkin’ Donuts while performing at a dance theatre. She formed her first band in 1979, Breakfast Club, and then another, Emmy and the Emmys in 1980 before deciding to pursue a solo career. She produced a demo tape, started promoting her work at local clubs and eventually signed with Sire Records in 1982. Her first album, 1983’s Madonna, included several hit singles: “Holiday,” “Borderline” and “Lucky Star.” Her performance at the 1984 VMA's, her second album, 1985’s The Like A Virgin and her starring role in the 1985 movie Desperately Seeking Susan catapulted her into international stardom. She became a fashion icon of the 1980’s with her lace tops, fishnet stockings and crucifix jewelry. She has produced 14 albums and 12 No. 1 singles including 1984’s “Like A Virgin,” 85’s “Crazy For You,” 86’s “Live To Tell” and “Papa Don’t Preach,” 89’s “Like A Prayer,” 1990’s “Vogue,” 1994’s “Take a Bow” and 2000’s “Music.” She has also appeared in 17 films including 1996’s Evita for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress. With over 300 million records sold, Madonna is the best-selling female musical artist of all time. She has won seven Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. Madonna has a net worth of approximately $860 million.