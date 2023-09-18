The Tigers are 3-0, which is exactly where they needed to be heading into the opening of SEC play and one of the toughest stretches any team will face this season.

Regardless of your expectations for this season, the first goal this team needs to reach is postseason eligibility. Auburn is 17-19 over the last three years and having a winning record along with a strong 2024 recruiting class will keep that momentum rolling into Hugh Freeze’s second year.

That’s important and starting 3-0 is a first big step in reaching that goal.

The next four games over five weeks will be a different kind of test. It starts this weekend at Texas A&M followed by a home matchup against No. 1 Georgia, a bye week, a road trip to No. 12 LSU and back home against No. 15 Ole Miss.

Auburn is going to be an underdog in three of those games and possibly all four. That doesn’t mean they can’t win one or two or possibly more, but there’s no guarantee they’ll win any of them either.

The key is to play hard, deal with whatever adversity pops up, learn lessons and improve.

We’ve already seen steady improvement on defense. The ranks are a little thin on that side of the ball so staying relatively healthy will be a key.

The offense is still very much a work in progress but you certainly have to be excited about the dual-threat ability and leadership that quarterback Payton Thorne showed against Samford.

Just got to cut back on those turnovers.

How AU responds and how much it improves during this four-game stretch will go a long way into how it navigates the next set of four games.

Auburn should be favored in three or possibly all of the next four — home against Mississippi State, at Vanderbilt and Arkansas and back home against New Mexico State.

All that’s left after that is a home date with Alabama in the 88th Iron Bowl. We know good and well that’s a winnable game for Auburn anytime its played in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

But late November is still a long ways off and it’s time to hunker down and get ready for a big road game against an Aggie team that failed its first big test at Miami.

Another early loss could send the Jimbo Fisher era into a death spiral. Auburn and Freeze are in a much better position regardless of the outcome at Kyle Field.

In today’s musical journey, we go back 53 years to the death of a rock and roll icon and one of the greatest guitar players of all time. On Sept. 18, 1970, Jimi Hendrix died of an overdose of barbiturates and alcohol at his girlfriend’s apartment in Notting Hill, London. Hendrix is one of a number of musicians that passed away at age 27 including Brian Jones, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. Hendrix pioneered the use of amplifiers to distort his guitar and used several other effects including stereophonic phasing. Hendrix recorded just three studio albums but all are included among Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time including No. 30 Are You Experienced. Four songs from that album — No. 17 “Purple Haze,” No. 153 “Foxy Lady,” No. 201 “Hey Joe,” and No. 379 “The Wind Cries Mary” — are ranked on Rolling Stone’s list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Rolling Stone also ranks Hendrix as the greatest guitarist and sixth-greatest musical artist of all time.

Johnny Allen Hendrix was born in Seattle in 1942. After returning from World War II in 1946, his father, James Allen, changed Hendrix's name to James Marshall Hendrix to honor him and his late uncle, Leon Marshall. The family grew up in poverty as both parents struggled with alcohol and Hendrix’s three younger siblings were given up for adoption or placed in foster care. Hendrix began carrying a broom in elementary schools that he would pretend to play like a guitar. His first instrument was a one-string ukulele he found in the garbage at age 14. A year later, he bought his first guitar for $5. Hendrix joined the Army in 1961 and became a paratrooper in 1962 but was honorably discharged because he often played guitar and neglected his duties. Hendrix played in several different bands over the coming years before forming the Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1966. Hendrix’s popularity was mainly in Europe before he performed at the Monterey Pop Festive in 1967, which ended with Hendrix lighting his guitar on fire. He also performed at Woodstock, which included his legendary rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and awarded a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 1992.