Nobody had to come out and say it. You just knew it because you know Auburn.

If you’re like me, with more gray hair than not, a little belly that’s not going away and an amazement at how quickly life’s passed by, then you remember Dec. 2, 1989 like it was yesterday.

You remember waking up that day and knowing exactly how it was going to end. There was no way Alabama was coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time in history and beating Auburn.

Absolutely no way.

So you made it the biggest Tiger Walk ever seen, pouring your heart and soul into those players as they walked down Donahue Drive. You made Jordan-Hare a cauldron of noise and blue and orange haze as you watched Bo Peep go over the top twice in an iconic 30-20 win.

And then you rolled the ever-living-heck out of Toomer’s Corner and those two beautiful oak trees.

And you’ve been there so many times since.

You know when Auburn needs you the most and you show up every single time.

On Saturday, it was these players that have worked so hard and faced disappointment after disappointment that needed you the most. Cadillac Williams and that coaching staff needed you.

All the people behind the scenes that work mostly in anonymity to recruit the players, heal their injuries, care for their equipment, get the stadium and campus ready for a big game and clean up afterwards — they all needed you.

And you were there once again answering the call. Not out of duty but out of love.

But why am I telling you all this?

You already knew it because you know Auburn.

***

