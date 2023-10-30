While it’s unlikely to end up being a signature week in his time at AU, it certainly says a lot about Freeze and the overwhelming support of the Auburn faithful.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze’s week started in the RV lot adjacent to Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum where he thanked many of the fans for their support a day after Auburn’s fourth consecutive loss.

Freeze gets it.

While it’s early and it’s probably not fair to draw these comparisons just yet, he gets Auburn as well as any football coach since Pat Dye. As well as any coach at the University since Bruce Pearl.

Other coaches since Dye have certainly loved Auburn and worked hard for Auburn, some more than others, but Freeze really understands what makes Auburn special and what it’s going to take to turn it back into a championship-caliber program.

It starts by being a man of the people.

We saw how hard Pearl worked when he first arrived at Auburn a decade ago in generating support and interest in what was the worst basketball program in the SEC over the previous 10 years.

Auburn football inherently gets a lot of support but that extra 5-10 percent can make a big difference whether that’s a packed Jordan-Hare or a bigger pile of NIL funds.

Little things like visiting your alumni and fans in the RV lot on a Sunday morning or celebrating at Toomer’s on a Saturday night add up.

Just like speaking at those high school clinics and visiting those schools and spending so much of your time during a home football weekend courting those elite prospects and their families.

Freeze isn’t doing these things for the photo op or a nice writeup by the media. He’s doing it because he knows it makes a difference.

Auburn people know when their coach is genuine and when he’s not. Just look back at Nov. 12, 2022, the first home game after the previous coach was fired and Cadillac Williams put in charge.

That game against Texas A&M and that atmosphere was unforgettable.

Auburn can have many more nights like that at Jordan-Hare, perhaps as early four weeks from now.

Freeze is building it one step, one handshake and one toss of that toilet paper at a time.

In today’s musical journey, we go back 21 years to the day a late-night host dedicated an entire show to a terminally ill musical artist. On Oct. 30, 2002, David Letterman had Warren Zevon on for the entire hour of the Late Show with David Letterman, which included his last live performance. Zevon would pass away from mesothelioma, a type of cancer most associated with exposure to asbestos, a little more than 10 months later. During a candid interview, Zevon told Letterman that, "I might have made a tactical error in not going to a physician for 20 years,” and most famously on his diagnosis: “You're reminded to enjoy every sandwich and every minute playing with the guys, and being with the kids.” Zevon, who had appeared on Letterman’s show many times over, two decades, called him, “the best friend my music's ever had.” Zevon closed the show by playing three songs: 1995’s “Mutineer,” 2002’s Genius” and 1978’s “Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner.” The show ended with Letterman telling Zevon to, “enjoy every sandwich.” Afterwards, Letterman was left in tears when Zevon gave him his guitar and told him to take good care of it.

Zevon was born in Chicago in 1947. His father was a member of the Cohen crime family out of Los Angeles. Zevon started studying music as a teenager and eventually dropped out of high school and moved to New York to pursue a musical career when he was 16 years old. He worked as a writer and session musician with some success but his first album flopped in 1970. He started touring with the Everly Brothers in the 1970’s. He moved to L.A. in 1975 where he roomed with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and collaborated with Jackson Browne. Linda Ronstadt recorded several of his songs including “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me.” His breakout came with the release of his third album, 1978’s Excitable Boy, which included his highest-charting single, “Werewolves Of London.” The song, which features Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, peaked at No. 21 and remained on the Billboard 100 for 12 weeks. His only other charting single was 1980’s “A Certain Girl.” He would later collaborate with R.E.M. In all, Zevon produced 15 albums and had over 1.5 million in record sales. He was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time in 2023 but was not voted in.