But it was an important year for many reasons and two moments stood out to me the most.

It started with athletic director John Cohen’s introductory press conference on Nov. 8 in which he re-framed Just Auburn Being Auburn (JABA). Here’s how he termed it…

“I’ve heard and seen the common refrain: ‘Auburn being Auburn.’ And I want to tell you, in my opinion, as somebody who’s been on the outside who’s now coming in, ‘Auburn being Auburn’ is a special thing.”

Cohen went on to name all the great players, teams, coaches and traditions that have made Auburn athletics so special over the years.

That stood out to me at the time and resonates even more now. I believe the importance of Cohen’s words will only grow stronger in the coming years.

But Cohen didn’t have to wait long to see the embodiment of his version of Auburn Being Auburn. It came against Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium the night of Nov. 12.

In a battle of two 3-6 teams, the atmosphere was nothing short of electric before, during and after the game as the Cadillac Williams-led Tigers pulled out a physical 13-10 win.

I’ve seen a lot of incredible moments in my 22 years covering Auburn including a football national championship, the Kick Six — perhaps the greatest play in college football history — unbelievable comebacks, a Final Four, several trips to the Men’s and Women’s College World Series and many SEC Championships.

And that incredible pregame Tiger Walk and a packed-out Jordan-Hare on a chilly November night last fall ranks right up there among the best of the best I’ve witnessed.

Auburn’s heart and soul was on display that day and it was a beautiful sight to see.

Just over seven months later, Auburn set a record with 63,500 season tickets sold. That hunger for a winner and the momentum built up at the end of last fall with the A&M game and the hire of Hugh Freeze has rolled right over into the start of 2023.

It’s just Auburn being Auburn once again.

In today’s musical journey, we go back 23 years to the release of one of the best-selling debut albums of the 21st century. On June 10, 2000, Coldplay released Parachutes in the UK, which included the hit singles “Yellow” and “Trouble.” The album has sold over 2.7 million copies in the UK and is ranked as the 10th best-selling debut album in UK history. It was released in the U.S. on Nov. 7 and has sold over 2 million copies. The band had originally considered calling the album Don’t Panic or Yellow, but decided Parachutes was a more uplifting name. Lead singer and pianist Chris Martin wrote “Yellow” during recording of the album after stepping outside Rockfield Studios in South Wales and looking up at the stars in the sky. Martin said it was also inspired by his impersonation of Neil Young. He also wrote “Trouble,” which was an apology to his bandmates for being so difficult to get along with at times. The famous album cover was shot by the band. They bought a light-up yellow globe for £10 and took the picture on a disposable Kodak camera.The album was dedicated to Sara Champion, the mother of drummer Will Champion. She passed away from cancer two months before the album was released. Parachutes won a Brit Award for Album of the Year and Grammy for Alternative Album of the Year.

All of the band members met at University College in London. Martin and guitarist Johnny Buckland met during orientation in 1996 and bassist Guy Berryman joined early the following year. The three of them called themselves Big Fat Noises before Champion joined in 1998 and they chose Starfish as their band name. They quickly switched to Coldplay, which was originally the name of another band before they gave it up. After their breakout with Parachutes, Coldplay produced their top-selling album, A Rush of Blood to the Head, in 2002 and second highest-selling, X&Y, in 2005. The two albums produced a couple of hit singles including “Clocks” and “Speed of Sound.” Coldplay have produced nine albums and two No. 1 singles on the Billboard 100 in 2008’s “Viva La Vida” and 2021’s “My Universe.” Their 2016-17 tour, A Head Full of Dreams, grossed $5.2 million, which is the 7th-most all-time. They have won seven Grammy and nine Brit Awards. They have sold over 100 million albums, which puts them among the most successful bands of the 21st century.