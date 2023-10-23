The trees, our trees, stand empty and forlorn. The years of mediocrity march forward with no relief in sight.

This is the state of Auburn’s football program as fall finally settles into the South and Hugh Freeze’s first season moves past its midpoint.

It’s been a bit of a slog, no doubt. And it’s hard to separate the emotions from reality when your team hasn’t won a game since Sept. 16.

But while Freeze and his staff deliver the hard truths to their players and each other this week, you deserve the same.

We’ll keep it simple for starters. Auburn was the favorite in its first three games and won, and was the underdog in the next four and lost.

It is about a touchdown favorite against Mississippi State and should be the favorite in three of its final five games, perhaps four if Arkansas continues to spiral.

Only 275 yards against a below average Ole Miss defense at home with 67 of that coming in garbage time is a step back. I think the reasons are complex.

There’s clearly a lack of confidence. Rotating two quarterbacks is not working.

There’s also a lot of talented defensive coaches in this league. And when they see AU struggle to complete a pass of more than 10-15 yards, they make it even tougher for AU to execute those short passes and find space in the running game.

They’re taking a problem and making it worse for Auburn, which is exactly what they’re paid to do.

I don’t have any great solutions to offer other than take the most talented pieces on offense — the running backs and tight ends — and find a way to feature them more.

The biggest problem on offense is one of talent and that can’t be solved until the offseason.

And it’s going to be a couple of offseason before Auburn can line up with similar talent to the other top teams in the SEC.

Until then it’s about fighting and scraping and finding ways to play above your talent. Auburn has done that before, and can and will do it again.

Which brings me to the final and most important truth. This team and these players need you now, more than ever.

You can still make a difference, THE difference, in how they perform Saturday against the Bulldogs and if they can bring this losing streak to an end.

So get up off that mat, dust yourself off, put those boo birds back in the cage and turn up and turn out at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It’s what Auburn does. It’s what makes Auburn special. You really don’t have a choice.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 47 years to the day a single, which barely made the cut for a band’s eighth album, became the band’s breakout hit and only award-winning song. On Oct. 23, 1976, Chicago’s “If You Leave Me Now” climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard 100 for the first of two weeks. It also topped the charts in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands and Australia. It won the group’s only Grammy Award for the Best Pop Vocal Performance in 1976. The song was written and sung by bass player Peter Cetera. He had to convince his bandmates to include the ballad on the their album, Chicago X, because is was a big departure from their jazz roots. It was recorded at the last minute. The song has sold more than 1.4 million copies and been covered by more than 130 other artists. The band, which remains active today, has produced 26 studio albums and three live albums over 56 years. They had five consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and 20 top 10 singles. Chicago has sold more than 100 million records and is ranked No. 13 by Billboard on its list of the 100 greatest artists of all time. Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. Cetera, Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.

The original group formed in February of 1967 as the Big Thing with six members: keyboardist and singer Lamm, trombonist Pankow, saxophonist Walter Parazaider, trumpet player Lee Loughnane, guitarist Terry Keith and drummer Danny Seraphine. Cetera joined in late ’67 and the band renamed itself Chicago Transit Authority the following year before becoming just Chicago in 1969. Pankow, Parazaider and Loughnane all met while students at DePaul. Cetera played in another Chicago-based band before joining his new group. They signed with Columbia Records and released a self-titled double album in 1969, which included a couple of early hits in “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” and “Beginnings.” A number of more hits came in the 1970’s including “Colour My World,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Just You ’n Me,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Wishing You Were Here,” “Old Days” and “Baby, What a Big Surprise.” The 1980’s produced several more hits including “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “You’re the Inspiration.” Cetera began a solo career and eventually left the band in 1985. In 1988, “Look Away” became Chicago’s third and final No. 1 single. Cetera, who retired in 2019, had six charting singles as a solo artist including two No. 1 hits: 1986’s “Glory of Love” and “The Next Time I Fall.” Lamm, Pankow, Parazaider and Loughnane remain with the band today.