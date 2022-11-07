On paper, it’s a battle between the two last-place teams in the SEC West. But for Auburn — its players, coaches, alumni and fans — it’s so much more.

An atmosphere worthy of an Iron Bowl or the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is about to descend on the Plains.

This is a program that has come out of one of the worst 20-month stretches in its history and is now led by one of its most legendary players.

The players have suffered. The coaches have suffered. Everybody that cares about Auburn has suffered.

But that suffering is over.

You could see it and feel it in Starkville and that’s coming to Auburn 100-fold in five more days.

You’ve missed this. We’ve all missed it. A big-game atmosphere. You can still have that in Auburn even if the records don’t add up and the rest of college football isn’t paying attention.

If you don’t have a ticket, get one. If you can’t get one, come anyway and make this the best Tiger Walk since 1989.

Tailgate like a f-ing champion. This better be the best pork butt you’ve ever smoked and the best burger you’ve ever grilled. Make sure it’s the coldest beer, top-shelf cocktails and bring out that old family recipe for the treats.

Then when the time comes, you already know what to do. You’ve done it year after year, decade after decade, and you’re going to do it again Saturday night.

Texas A&M will have no idea what hit them.

Now, I’m no college football historian, but I’d be willing to bet this will be as good an atmosphere for two 3-6 teams as there’s been in 152 years of this beautiful game.

Mock me. Drag me across the dreary depths of this here internet.

It doesn’t matter what, you, the outsider thinks. This is about Auburn.

Once again, just watch.

