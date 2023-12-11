Before too long, the Power 4 will belong to its own division and make its own rules. Those schools will be able to pay players directly, which will probably include some form of revenue sharing.

Big changes are coming to the structure of the NCAA, NIL and the transfer portal.

I don’t know where the transfer rules will end up but it’s hard to justify (in a court of law) limiting student athletes when regular students, coaches and administrators have no such restrictions.

The NCAA keeps losing court cases and even more have been filed challenging transfer limits and school’s ability to pay players directly. They will lose those cases too.

Losing and making ill-conceived rules seemed like all the NCAA could do under its previous leader, Mark Emmert.

At least new NCAA President Charlie Baker was able to come up with an innovative proposal that included autonomy for the power programs and a student-athlete trust fund that would require a minimum $30,000 investment per athlete for 50 percent of a school’s countable athletes.

I seriously doubt his proposal will be adopted intact but it’s at least a starting point for the types of discussions that have needed to happen for years.

At the same time the lawsuits work their way through the courts and the NCAA and power conferences are finally tackling some of the big issues, those same power players are continuing to lobby congress for a solution.

The NCAA and college administrators are trying to legislate a way to keep student-athletes from becoming employees. The other side including the National Labor Relations Board see it differently.

The idea that the current congress, which seems hopelessly bogged down in partisan politics, could agree and pass a law governing NCAA athletes seems dubious to me.

Probably too little, too late. But you’re welcome to prove me wrong.

And before you start whining and complaining about how all of this is destroying college football and there’s not going to be enough money to sustain a revenue-sharing model, just remember that the Big Ten recently signed a media rights deal that will pay out more than $7 billion over the next seven years.

Every step in this process from the transfer portal to NIL was supposed to destroy college athletics. It hasn’t.

The sport is bringing in record revenue, attendance and T.V. ratings, and those numbers will continue to climb with next year’s 12-team college football playoff.

The amateur model is dead. It was always a fantasy that should have never lasted this long.

It’s hard to know exactly what college athletics will look like five years or 10 years from now, but I can guarantee it will still be thriving because there’s too much money at stake for it to fail.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back one week to the day a song released 65 years ago finally rose to the top of the charts. On Dec. 4, 2023, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” reached No. 1 on the Billboard 100 for the first time since its release Nov. 24, 1958. At 78 years old, Lee becomes the oldest person to ever have a No. 1 single. The song also sets the record for longest period between release and reaching No. 1 and for the longest period between No. 1 songs for an artist. Lee recorded the song when she was just 13 years old. It was written by noted holiday songwriter Johnny Marks, who also wrote “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Silver and Gold.” Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” never made it into the Top 10 before changes to how Billboard compiled the ranking including the addition of digital streaming. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” was the first holiday song to make a late rise up the charts, reaching No 1 for the first time in 2019, which was 25 years after its release. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has sold over 15 million copies and has the fourth most digital downloads of any Christmas song. In November 2023, Lee released a music video of the song that included Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker, and helped push it up the charts.

Brenda Mae Tarpley was born in 1944 in Atlanta, Ga. She began singing at her family’s church and won her school talent show at age 5. After her father died in 1953, she became the family’s main source of income singing at local events, radio and on a T.V. country music show called TV Ranch on WAGA. She also shortened her last name to Lee. Her big break came in 1955 when she made an impromptu appearance with Red Foley during a promotional tour in Augusta, Ga. She began regular appearances on the network show, Ozark Jubilee, and signed with Decca in 1956 as an 11 year old. Little Miss Dynamite, as she was nicknamed, had her first hit with 1957’s “One Step at a Time.” She had many more hit singles including two No. 1’s in 1960, “I’m Sorry” and “I Want to Be Wanted.” Her nine consecutive Top 10 hits from 1960-62 was a record for a female artist until it was broken by Madonna in 1986. Lee, who has sold over 100 million records, was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 and was the first woman to be inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.