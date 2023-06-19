It’s exactly what the Tigers have lacked since the conference divided into two divisions and added the SEC Championship game more than three decades ago.

AUBURN | Auburn got exactly what it needed from the SEC’s one-off schedule for 2024.

I’m not going to pretend that Auburn’s trophy case would be bursting with trophies had this been the case since 1992, but I think it’s fair to say AU would have been in position to play for more championships and made more than six appearances in the SEC Championship game if it didn’t play Alabama, Georgia and LSU every single season.

With the SEC eliminating divisions and eventually settling on a 7-1 or 6-3 model, those days are over unless one of those three teams undergoes an extended period in the bottom half of the SEC standings.

That’s not to say all three won’t be on AU’s schedule at once. They certainly will with a 6-3 scheduling model and could with a 7-1 model too.

Both models have every team playing the other 15 teams in the league twice — both home and away — over a four-year period so Auburn-LSU will be able to continue a rivalry that’s included some of the most electric games in league history.

It’ll just be twice every four years and not every single year.

The same goes for annual games against Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. But I’d personally prefer Auburn to play Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky and the rest of the former East teams twice every four years than the same ole boring former West teams every year and going nearly a decade between trips to Knoxville or Gainesville.

The other big move the SEC can do to help even out Auburn’s schedule is have the Tigers visit Sanford Stadium in back-to-back years in 2024-25.

By doing so AU can get back to alternating years of playing Alabama and Georgia at home as it was before the Bulldogs came to Jordan-Hare Stadium in successive years in 2012-13.

When it comes to competitive balance, however, it’s not just about Auburn’s strength of schedule. It’s about the other top teams in the SEC too.

Georgia plays at Alabama in 2024 and the Tide plays at LSU. With every team playing each other twice every four years, there won’t be many, if any, instances like this coming fall when UGA’s toughest games are at Tennessee and against Florida in Jacksonville while AU plays Alabama and UGA at home and travels to LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

There’s nothing balanced about this year’s schedule and that’s why it needed to be kicked to the curb.

***

You can feel the momentum building for Auburn’s 2024 class.

Three big commitments last week and what should be another in the next couple of days or so will bring the total to nine.

Several more targets are expected to decide during July and there will be another big week of recruiting with visits and Big Cat at the end of next month.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see AU with 14-16 commitments before the season starts, which would be a much better position than this program’s been in for a long time.

Having the majority of the class completed by Sept. 1 is a big advantage that Auburn’s rivals have used effectively for a number of years.

It frees up a lot of extra time to spend building relationships with the top prospects in the next couple of classes.

Auburn’s getting there but this fall through December and early January is still going to be important when it comes to finishing up the ’24 class and bringing in another relatively large portal class.

Right now, AU is ranked 34th in the team recruiting rankings. However, when you rank by average star, AU is 7th nationally and 4th in the SEC.

I think that’s a very good sign and expect there will be plenty more highly-rated prospects added to the class in the coming months.

Hugh Freeze and his staff inherited a complete rebuilding job. Step one was completed with a better than expected ’23 class and one of the best transfer classes in the country.

It looks like step two will bring in even more talent.

By this time next year, AU could finally be in a position more comparable to its rivals with the ’25 class nearing completion, important relationships being built in the ’26 and ’27 classes and a much smaller and focused need from the transfer portal.

Combine that talent with a more equitable schedule and 12-team playoff, and rebuilding will turn into competing for championships a lot sooner than many would expect.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 16 years to the release of a blockbuster album by one of the top country artists of the 21st century. On June 19, 2007, Brad Paisley released his fifth studio album, 5th Gear, which produced five No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country chart. With the release of his next two albums, 2008’s Play and 2009’s American Saturday Night, Paisley set a record with 10 consecutive singles reaching No. 1 on the country charts. The five singles from 5th Gear that hit the top of the charts were “Ticks,” “Online,” “Letter to Me,” “I’m Still a Guy” and a rerecording of “Waitin’ on a Woman.” The album was nominated for a Grammy and chosen as one of the decade’s most important recordings by NPR in 2009. It sold over 1 million copies including 197,000 in the first week. Paisley has released a total of 12 albums over the past 24 years and had 20 No. 1 country singles. He has totaled 11 million albums sold, won three Grammys, 14 ACM, 14 CMA and two AMA awards. Paisley was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2001.

Bradley Douglas Paisley was born in Glen Dale, W.Va., in 1972 as the only child of a Department of Transportation employee and teacher. His grandmother gave him a guitar and taught him how to play when he was 8 years old and by the third grade he started performing in church and school functions. At age 13, Paisley wrote and recorded his first song and then earned his first professional job as the opening act on the long-running radio broadcast, Jamboree USA. After graduating from Belmont University in Nashville with a degree in music business in 1995, Paisley signed a songwriting contract with EMI Music Publishing. He signed with Arista Nashville in 1999, releasing his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, which included his first No. 1 single, “He Didn’t Have to Be.” Some of Paisley’s biggest hits include 2002’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song),” which won the CMA Music Video of the Year, 2003’s “Mud on the Tires,” 2004’s “Whiskey Lullaby,” a duet with Alison Krause that won CMA Song of the Year, and 2006’s “She’s Everything.” Paisley married actress Kimberly Williams in 2003 and the couple has two sons. They have a net worth of approximately $10 million.