BMatt’s Monday musings
AUBURN | In 22 years, I’ve never seen anything like it.
Last week’s combined recruiting haul from football and men’s basketball was historical. And it can’t be summed up much better than successive Tweets from Hugh Freeze and Bruce Pearl.
It started with Pearl landing 4-star in-state guard Labaron Philon to which he tweeted: Boom. Freeze quickly quote-tweeted a reply: BRUCCCEEEE!!!
The tables were turned less than two hours later when Freeze landed his top quarterback target for the 2024 class, Walker White.
Freeze tweeted, Boom!!! WDE, to which Pearl quote-tweeted HUGHHHHHHH!!!
I have a feeling they’ll be exchanging those social media celebrations for years to come.
Pearl also landed 4-star guard Thad Pettiford last week. In addition to the 4-star White, Freeze earned commitments from 4-star defensive back Jayden Lewis in the 2023 class and 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive lineman Malik Autry in the 2025 class.
But it’s not really about the rankings or the number of commitments, it’s more about what it means for the future of both programs.
For Pearl, who has built Auburn into a perennial contender, already securing one of the nation’s top classes for 2024 is statement that the good times are going to continue to roll with his program and maybe even reach new heights.
It’s a different statement for Freeze but just as important. It’s another big salvo in the recruiting wars and the first for the ’24 class.
He managed to flip Kayin Lee from Ohio State and Keldric Faulk from Florida State to finish up the ’23 class and then beat out Clemson for White on Friday.
Going head-to-head with those programs and winning is not something Auburn has done a whole lot of over the last decade.
That’s changing under Freeze and is going to pay big dividends on the field in years to come.
It was an unforgettable week for Pearl and Freeze and there are plenty more booms ahead for this dynamic duo.
In today’s musical journey, we go back 47 years to the death of one the best-known jazz pianists and composers of the 20th Century. On Feb. 6, 1976, Vince Guaraldi passed away of a heart attack at the age of 47. He is best known as the composer of Peanuts’ adaptations including “Linus and Lucy” and “Christmas Time is Here.” He won a Best Original Jazz Composition Grammy in 1963 for his hit composition, “Cast Your Fate to the Wind.” Both “Linus and Lucy” and “Christmas Time is Here” made their T.V. debut in 1965’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. Guaraldi recorded a new version of “Linus and Lucy” for 1966’s It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which would become the signature of the Peanuts franchise. Guaraldi released a dozen albums during his career, mostly with the Vince Guaraldi Trio.
Vincent Anthony Dellaglio was born in San Francisco in 1928. His last name changed to Guaraldi after his mother’s divorce and subsequent marriage to Tony Guaraldi, who adopted Vincent. He was influenced at an early age by two of his uncles, who led big bands. After returning from a two-year stint as a U.S. Army cook in Korea, Guaraldi made is first recordings with the Cal Tjader’s Mambo Trio in 1953. “Cast Your Fate to the Wind” became a big hit in 1962 when DJ’s discovered it on the B-side of his single, "Samba de Orpheus.” It was “Cast Your Fate to the Wind” that T.V. producer Lee Mendelson heard while crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, which led to him contacting Guaraldi to compose the Peanuts music. Guaraldi continued to score Peanuts specials during the late 1960’s through the mid-70’s. On Feb. 6, 1977, Guaraldi finished recording the score for It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown, despite not feeling well. He passed away suddenly during a break in a set later that evening. His Charlie Brown music was played during his funeral.