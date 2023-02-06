AUBURN | In 22 years, I’ve never seen anything like it. Last week’s combined recruiting haul from football and men’s basketball was historical. And it can’t be summed up much better than successive Tweets from Hugh Freeze and Bruce Pearl. It started with Pearl landing 4-star in-state guard Labaron Philon to which he tweeted: Boom. Freeze quickly quote-tweeted a reply: BRUCCCEEEE!!!

Pearl's recruiting should keep Auburn in championship contention for years to come. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

The tables were turned less than two hours later when Freeze landed his top quarterback target for the 2024 class, Walker White. Freeze tweeted, Boom!!! WDE, to which Pearl quote-tweeted HUGHHHHHHH!!! I have a feeling they’ll be exchanging those social media celebrations for years to come. Pearl also landed 4-star guard Thad Pettiford last week. In addition to the 4-star White, Freeze earned commitments from 4-star defensive back Jayden Lewis in the 2023 class and 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive lineman Malik Autry in the 2025 class. But it’s not really about the rankings or the number of commitments, it’s more about what it means for the future of both programs. For Pearl, who has built Auburn into a perennial contender, already securing one of the nation’s top classes for 2024 is statement that the good times are going to continue to roll with his program and maybe even reach new heights. It’s a different statement for Freeze but just as important. It’s another big salvo in the recruiting wars and the first for the ’24 class. He managed to flip Kayin Lee from Ohio State and Keldric Faulk from Florida State to finish up the ’23 class and then beat out Clemson for White on Friday. Going head-to-head with those programs and winning is not something Auburn has done a whole lot of over the last decade. That’s changing under Freeze and is going to pay big dividends on the field in years to come. It was an unforgettable week for Pearl and Freeze and there are plenty more booms ahead for this dynamic duo.

